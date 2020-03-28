Reusable Respirators may be a Suitable Alternative to Disposable Respirators, Says Study

In this study, the researchers compared the time it takes to fit test and train healthcare personnel in the use of disposable respirators versus reusable elastomeric half-mask respirators that provide the same level of respiratory protection as N95 respirators.
‘Shortages of respiratory protective devices for healthcare personnel are major concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.’
They found that healthcare personnel learned to use the reusable respirator quickly and that it took no more time to fit test them than it would take a disposable respirator.
"Our study shows that training and fit testing workers on these reusable respirators does not represent a barrier for possible use by hospitals," Pompeii said. "An advantage of reusable respirators is that there is no need to stockpile them."
Source: Eurekalert