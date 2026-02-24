Rethinking Pain Relief: Why Opioids Aren’t the Answer for Back Pain

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know?

A study in the The American Journal of Emergency Medicine found opioids were no more effective than placebo for acute non-specific back pain? Yet, many patients reported side effects like nausea, dizziness, and increased risk of dependency. #backpain #opioidcrisis #painmanagement #orthopedics #bonehealth #researchupdate #healthnews #nonopioid #rehabilitation #spinehealth