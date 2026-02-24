REGISTER
Rethinking Pain Relief: Why Opioids Aren’t the Answer for Back Pain

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Feb 24 2026 1:04 PM
A new study in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine finds opioids are no more effective than placebo for acute non-specific back pain, highlighting safer non-opioid alternatives.

Many people experience acute non-specific back pain at some point in their lives. This type of back pain doesn't have a specific cause, like an injury or disease. It usually lasts a short time but can be quite uncomfortable.
Traditionally, opioids have been prescribed to help manage this pain. However, recent research suggests that this might not be the best approach.


The Latest Research Findings

A study published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine by Pippa Flanagan, Martin Underwood, Richard O. Day, and Gustavo Machado reveals important insights. Their research shows that opioids are not more effective than a placebo in improving pain or function for acute non-specific back pain.

Additionally, a significant number of patients experience adverse side effects from using opioids, which can include nausea, dizziness, and even addiction.


Why Non-Opioid Treatments Are Better

The study recommends prioritizing non-opioid treatments. These alternatives can include physical therapy, over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen, and exercise. Such treatments focus on improving function and reducing pain without the risk of addiction.

By reducing opioid prescriptions, we can lower the risks associated with opioid use, including addiction and other harmful effects.


Practical Tips for Managing Back Pain

Here are some practical steps you can take to manage acute non-specific back pain safely:
  • Stay Active: Gentle exercises like walking or swimming can help keep your back muscles strong.
  • Try Heat Therapy: Applying a warm pack can soothe aching muscles.
  • Consider Physical Therapy: A therapist can guide you through exercises tailored to your needs.
  • Use Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers: Medications like ibuprofen can reduce pain and inflammation.

Key Takeaways

  • Opioids are not more effective than placebo for acute non-specific back pain.
  • Many patients experience adverse effects from opioids.
  • Non-opioid treatments should be prioritized.
  • Reducing opioid prescriptions can decrease addiction risks.
  • Safe, effective alternatives include physical therapy and over-the-counter medications.

Source-American Journal of Emergency Medicine

