REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Rethinking Fertility: Why Fewer Births Can Lead to Greater Prosperity

by Manjubashini on Mar 7 2026 9:50 AM

Education and productivity matter more in offsetting low fertility for the economic prosperity of a country.

Rethinking Fertility: Why Fewer Births Can Lead to Greater Prosperity
Are low fertility rates an economic crisis?
Modern economic sustainability of a country depends on human capital, education, skills, and productivity rather than just birth rates.

The information comes from new research published in Nature Human Behaviour. IIASA scholars Wolfgang Lutz and Guillaume Marois argue that fears of population aging and labor shortages stem from outdated demographic trends.(1 Trusted Source
Low fertility may persist and could be good for the economy

Go to source)

Experts suggest that for economic growth, productivity (human capital investment) can offset low fertility rates, when government update social systems such as pensions and healthcare.


Quiz on Infertility
Quiz on Infertility
Obesity negatively affects fertility in females. Find out why fat women have lesser chances of falling pregnant by participating in the following ...

Does High Human Development Still Increase Fertility Rates?

A central motivation for the paper was the widespread belief based on earlier studies that fertility would recover as human development continues. However, using the most recent data up to 2023, the authors demonstrate that this pattern has reversed.

Today, the global cross-sectional relationship is clearly negative: the higher a country’s Human Development Index (HDI), the lower its fertility tends to be.

“This finding came as a surprise to much of the demographic community,” says Marois. “Even countries once considered models for balancing work and family life, such as the Nordics, have experienced unexpectedly steep fertility declines.”

“The idea that development alone will bring fertility back up simply doesn’t hold anymore.”


Ovulation Calculator / Ovulation Calendar / Ovulation Chart
Ovulation Calculator / Ovulation Calendar / Ovulation Chart
Ovulation calculator helps calculate the exact time of ovulation and assists in family planning.

Why Population Stability Doesn’t Guarantee Economic Well-being

The commentary also questions the normative status of replacement-level fertility, often defined as 2.1 children per woman. This benchmark, the authors argue, is an artificial construct that only leads to long-term population stability under unrealistic assumptions, notably the absence of further mortality decline.

More importantly, population stability does not automatically translate into economic or social wellbeing.

Instead, the authors emphasize that economic sustainability depends more on population structure than on population size. Higher levels of education, increased labor force participation, and rising productivity can offset – and even outweigh – the effects of having fewer births.

Lower fertility can enable greater investment per child, strengthening human capital and innovation while reducing dependency burdens over the coming decades.


A Complete Nutrition and Supplement Guide for Improving Fertility
A Complete Nutrition and Supplement Guide for Improving Fertility
Nutrition, supplements, and fertility are intricately connected. Let's discover fertility-boosting supplements like folic acid and CoQ10.

Should Governments Stop Trying to Increase Birth Rates?

The policy implications are clear. While pro-natalist measures can improve family wellbeing, increasing fertility should not be their main objective, as their impact on fertility is typically modest and higher fertility does not necessarily improve economic wellbeing.

Governments should instead adapt social security, labor market, and pension systems to the reality of sustained low fertility, while strengthening investments in education and productivity.

This shift is particularly relevant for countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan, which currently record some of the world’s lowest fertility rates and face especially intense political pressure to raise birth numbers.

“Our message is not that low fertility is inherently good or bad,” concludes Lutz. “There is no single ‘ideal’ fertility level that guarantees prosperity.”

Instead of trying to push birth rates back to an arbitrary target, governments should focus on adapting social security systems to the changing demographic realities and invest strongly in education and productivity. Under those conditions, societies can thrive even with fewer births.”

Reference:
  1. Low fertility may persist and could be good for the economy - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-026-02423-6)


      2. Source-Eurekalert
      Global Economic Crisis Brought Down Fertility Rates in the Developed World
      Global Economic Crisis Brought Down Fertility Rates in the Developed World
      The global economic recession of 2008-09 has been followed by a decline in fertility rates in Europe and the United States, bringing to an end the first concerted rise in fertility

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Forget the myth of 2.1 children per woman! #Lowfertility isn’t an economic threat. By prioritizing #education and #population quality, countries can thrive through human capital, if governments adapt pensions and #healthcare. #economics #demographics #futureeconomy #birthrate #education #fertility

Latest Education News
View All

⬆️