Rethinking Fertility: Why Fewer Births Can Lead to Greater Prosperity

Are low fertility rates an economic crisis?The information comes from new research published in. IIASA scholars Wolfgang Lutz and Guillaume Marois argue that.(Experts suggest that for economic growth, productivity (human capital investment) can offset low fertility rates, when government update social systems such asA central motivation for the paper was the widespread belief based on earlier studies that fertility would recover as human development continues. However, using the most recent data up to 2023, the authors demonstrate that this pattern has reversed.Today,“This finding came as a surprise to much of the demographic community,” says Marois. “Even countries once considered models for balancing work and family life, such as.”“The idea that development alone will bring fertility back up simply doesn’t hold anymore.”The commentary also questions the normative status of replacement-level fertility, often defined as 2.1 children per woman. This benchmark, the authors argue, is an artificial construct that only leads to long-term population stability under unrealistic assumptions, notably the absence of further mortality decline.More importantly,Instead, the authors emphasize that economic sustainability depends more on population structure than on population size.Lower fertility can enable greater investment per child, strengthening human capital and innovation while reducing dependency burdens over the coming decades.The policy implications are clear. While pro-natalist measures can improve family wellbeing, increasing fertility should not be their main objective, as their impact on fertility is typically modest and higher fertility does not necessarily improve economic wellbeing., while strengthening investments in education and productivity.This shift is particularly relevant for countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan, which currently record some of the world’s lowest fertility rates and face especially intense political pressure to raise birth numbers.“Our message is not that low fertility is inherently good or bad,” concludes Lutz. “There is no single ‘ideal’ fertility level that guarantees prosperity.”, governments should focus on adapting social security systems to the changing demographic realities and. Under those conditions, societies can thrive even with fewer births.”