About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Restless Anal Syndrome Linked to COVID Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on October 3, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Restless Anal Syndrome Linked to COVID Infection

Restless anal syndrome, a mysterious condition has been associated with COVID-19, revealed Japanese experts.

The term is similar to the restless legs syndrome (RLS), and it accurately fits the symptoms of one 77-year-old male patient.

Advertisement


According to the report published in BMC Infectious Diseases, RLS is a common neurological, sensorimotor disorder, but highly under-diagnosed disorder.

The report said that although a patient with Covid-19 improved to normal respiratory function 21 days after admission and treatment for days, insomnia and anxiety symptoms remained.
Advertisement

Several weeks after discharge, the patient gradually began to experience restless, deep anal discomfort, approximately 10 cm from the perineal region.

Colonoscopy revealed internal haemorrhoids without other rectal lesions. Neurological findings including deep tendon reflex, perineum loss of sensory and spinal cord injury, revealed no abnormalities.

The authors, including Itaru Nakamura from Tokyo Medical University Hospital, mentioned that this case fulfilled 4 essential symptoms of RLS.

To date, no case of a restless anal syndrome associated with Covid-19 has been previously published, the team said

This case report may reflect the associative impacts of Covid-19 on the neuropsychiatric state. The long-term outcomes of neuropsychiatric conditions should continue to be monitored, they added.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< ABO (Mismatched Blood Group) Transplant for Mismatched Kidne...
Study Says Nearly 1 in 2 People in Europe Have Skin Problem >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Flu Anal Cancer Anal Warts Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Anal Cancer
Anal Cancer
Cancer of the anus is rare however its incidence is increasing especially among the HIV positive pat...
Anal Warts
Anal Warts
Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transm...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close