Responsive Parenting Improves Emotional Regulation in Infants

Responsive parenting in infancy strengthens brain function and emotional regulation in temperamentally sensitive children.

Maternal contingent responsiveness moderates temperamental risk to support adaptive infant brain and socioemotional development across the first year of life

About 1 in 5 babies are born with a highly reactive temperament, but early responsive parenting can rewire their brain activity to reduce emotional struggles later in life. #medindia #infantdevelopment #parenting #emotionalhealth’