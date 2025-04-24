Responsive Parenting Improves Emotional Regulation in Infants

Responsive parenting in infancy strengthens brain function and emotional regulation in temperamentally sensitive children.
Around one in five infants are born with an intense and difficult-to-soothe temperament, marked by heightened sensitivity to new experiences, frequent crying, and trouble settling after becoming emotionally upset. This type of temperament has previously been linked to a greater risk of social and emotional challenges, including anxiety (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Maternal contingent responsiveness moderates temperamental risk to support adaptive infant brain and socioemotional development across the first year of life
Go to source). The current findings show that when parents consistently respond to their baby’s signals with sensitivity and accuracy—a practice known as contingent responsive parenting—it can influence the baby’s brain activity in ways that support emotional regulation and lower the risk of future emotional issues.
Early Observation and Brain Activity AssessmentIn the study, the researchers followed 51 mother-infant pairs over the course of the babies’ first year. At four months of age, observations were conducted to assess the infants’ temperament and to evaluate the degree of contingent responsiveness in the mothers’ interactions —how accurately and sensitively they responded to their babies' cues. At one year of age, the researchers measured the infants’ brain activity using EEG and examined their reactions to fear and to witnessing others in pain.
Emotional Impact of Parental ResponsivenessThe findings show that early parenting influences the baby’s brain activity, which in turn supports their emotional and social behavior. Infants with turbulent temperaments who did not experience parental contingent responsiveness developed a pattern of brain activity associated with emotional regulation difficulties, and showed heightened fear in unfamiliar situations and less prosocial behavior. In contrast, babies with similar temperaments who received contingent responsive parenting did not develop the brain activity associated with emotional difficulties. Instead, their brain activity supported more adaptive behavior: they responded more calmly to fearful situations and even demonstrated the beginnings of empathy and prosocial behavior in response to the pain of others.
Developmental Impact of Early Emotional ConnectionDr. Tahli Frenkel, Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology, Reichman University: “These findings highlight the critical role of early parenting as a protective factor, especially for infants with more reactive or sensitive temperaments. Such temperaments can be very difficult for both the baby and the parents. The study’s findings are encouraging, as they indicate that challenging temperaments can be shaped with the help of an responsive caregiving environment.”
“Babies with more intense temperaments need an environment that helps them regulate their emotions. When parents are attuned to the baby’s rhythm, and especially to signals indicating whether the baby is ready to tolerate new stimuli from the environment, they support the development of emotional regulation and build resilience that will help the child cope with the challenges posed by his or her innate temperament. Raising awareness among parents, offering them emotional support, and providing them with the knowledge and tools to deal with the natural challenges involved in parenting a baby with a turbulent temperament can have significant and long-term effects on the parenting experience, on the child, and on the parent-child relationship.”
The study, published in the prestigious journal Developmental Psychology as part of a special issue in memory of Jerome Kagan, a pioneer in the study of infant temperament, reinforces the importance of early emotional connections in shaping a healthy developmental trajectory. Greater awareness, early detection, and tailored interventions have the potential to make a significant and lasting impact on children’s lives.
