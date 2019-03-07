medindia

Respiratory Symptoms may Predict Early Death Risk in Older Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 3, 2019 at 3:16 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Respiratory symptoms could be a better predictor of life expectancy in older adults, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Respirology .
Respiratory Symptoms may Predict Early Death Risk in Older Adults
Respiratory Symptoms may Predict Early Death Risk in Older Adults

New research suggests that some respiratory symptoms may predict an earlier death in older adults. Also, such predictions differ by smoking status.

Show Full Article


In the study of 2087 older Australians with 22 years of follow-up, shortness of breath predicted a shorter life expectancy irrespective of smoking status. Cough in former smokers and wheeze in current smokers predicted shorter life expectancy.

The estimated remaining life expectancy of a 70-year-old male never smoker with no symptoms was 16.6 years. The years of life lost for a 70-year-old male current smoker with cough, shortness of breath, and wheeze compared with a never smoker with no symptoms was 4.93 years with 2.99 years being attributed to their current smoking and the remainder to their respiratory symptoms.

"If older people are experiencing even mild respiratory symptoms, they may benefit from visiting their general practitioner for further investigations," said lead author Kate Petrie, of Monash University, in Australia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Blood Test can Predict Life Expectancy

New research shows that a simple blood test can predict who is at a higher risk of developing heart problems and can also give their expectant life span.

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator

We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.

Your Exercise Performance Can Predict How Long You Will Live

Your exercise performance (physiological age) is a better predictor of how long you will live, reveals a new study.

Smoking Risk Calculator

Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

More News on:

Death Facts Asbestosis Bereavement 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Earache

Surgical Castration

Chemical Castration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive