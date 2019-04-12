Resistance Exercise Protects Bone Health in Older Adults with Obesity

Font : A- A+



Successful weight loss approaches in older adults with obesity can, unfortunately, lead to bone loss and an enhanced risk of fractures. The study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research examined which forms of exercise might help decrease such bone loss.

Resistance Exercise Protects Bone Health in Older Adults with Obesity



In the randomized controlled trial of 160 obese men and women aged 65 years or older who were living in New Mexico, investigators found that resistance exercise, alone or combined with aerobic exercise, was effective in reducing weight loss-induced decreases in hip bone density.



‘Resistance exercise can be recommended to protect against bone loss during weight loss regimens in older adults with obesity.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





"It is never too late to practice a healthy lifestyle through diet and regular exercise, especially that which includes resistance exercise to improve physical function and preserve bone health during aging," said senior author Dennis T. Villareal, MD, of? Baylor College of Medicine.



Source: Eurekalert Intriguingly, aerobic exercise alone was not effective."It is never too late to practice a healthy lifestyle through diet and regular exercise, especially that which includes resistance exercise to improve physical function and preserve bone health during aging," said senior author Dennis T. Villareal, MD, of? Baylor College of Medicine.Source: Eurekalert In the randomized controlled trial of 160 obese men and women aged 65 years or older who were living in New Mexico, investigators found that resistance exercise, alone or combined with aerobic exercise, was effective in reducing weight loss-induced decreases in hip bone density.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: