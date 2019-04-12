medindia

Resistance Exercise Protects Bone Health in Older Adults with Obesity

by Iswarya on  December 4, 2019 at 1:03 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Successful weight loss approaches in older adults with obesity can, unfortunately, lead to bone loss and an enhanced risk of fractures. The study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research examined which forms of exercise might help decrease such bone loss.
Resistance Exercise Protects Bone Health in Older Adults with Obesity
Resistance Exercise Protects Bone Health in Older Adults with Obesity

In the randomized controlled trial of 160 obese men and women aged 65 years or older who were living in New Mexico, investigators found that resistance exercise, alone or combined with aerobic exercise, was effective in reducing weight loss-induced decreases in hip bone density.

Show Full Article


Intriguingly, aerobic exercise alone was not effective.

"It is never too late to practice a healthy lifestyle through diet and regular exercise, especially that which includes resistance exercise to improve physical function and preserve bone health during aging," said senior author Dennis T. Villareal, MD, of? Baylor College of Medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

More than 6 cups of coffee a day may harm bone health. Fish and olive oil may increase bone density.

Can Running For Just One Minute Boost Bone Health?

Women who exercised for about one minute every day of high-intensity, weight-bearing activity showed four percent improvement in their bone health.

Teenage Obesity Permanently Affects Bone Health

Teenage obesity is found to result in permanent damages to bone health, affecting bone mass and porosity.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical HyperostosisDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTips to Live LongerExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessFitness Through Density Training ProgramExercises to Grow Taller

What's New on Medindia

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here's How

What You Ought to Know about Nasal Polyp

Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive