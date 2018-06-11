medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Resiliency in NICU Parents Linked to Lower Symptoms of Psychological Distress

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 6, 2018 at 11:09 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Less resiliency in parents of vulnerable newborns in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) was found to be associated with more psychological distress symptoms namely depression and anxiety.
Resiliency in NICU Parents Linked to Lower Symptoms of Psychological Distress
Resiliency in NICU Parents Linked to Lower Symptoms of Psychological Distress

A snapshot from an ongoing cross-sectional study exploring this relationship was presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition. Preliminary findings suggest that involving these parents in interventions that bolster resilience, such as kangaroo care, may help them to better contend with psychological distress related to their child being in the NICU.

Resilience is the remarkable ability of some people to bounce back, overcoming stress, trauma and adversity--including the stress associated with parenting a newborn born preterm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 10 U.S. infants was born preterm in 2016.

"Oftentimes, parenting a child in the NICU can be a time of crisis for families," says Ololade A. Okito, M.D., FAAP, a Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine Fellow at Children's National Health System who presented the preliminary study results during the 2018 AAP conference. "Studies have indicated a relationship between higher resilience and a reduction in psychological stress in other groups of people. However, it was unclear whether that finding also applies to parents of infants in the NICU."

Because parental psychological distress can impact the quality of parent-child interactions, the Children's research team wants to evaluate the relationship between resilience and psychological distress in these parents and to gauge whether activities that parents themselves direct, like the skin-to-skin contact that accompanies kangaroo care, helps to bolster resiliency.

So far, they have analyzed data from 30 parents of preterm infants in the NICU and used a number of validated instruments to assess parental resilience, depressive symptoms, anxiety, NICU-related stress and perceived social support, including:

the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale

Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale

State-Trait Anxiety Inventory Form

Parental Stressor Scale: Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and

the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support.

The infants were born at a mean gestational age of 29.2 weeks. When their newborns were 2 weeks old:

44 percent of parents (16 of 30) reported higher resilience

37 percent of parents (11 of 30) screened positive for having elevated symptoms of depression and

33 percent of parents had elevated anxiety scores.

"These early findings appear to support a relationship between low parental resilience scores and higher scores for depression, anxiety and NICU-related stress. These same parents were less likely to participate in kangaroo care and had lower social support. By contrast, parents who had more social support - including receiving support from family, friends and significant others - had higher resilience scores," says Lamia Soghier, M.D., FAAP, CHSE, Medical Unit Director of Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and senior study author.

The study is an offshoot from "Giving Parents Support (GPS) after NICU discharge," a large, randomized clinical trial exploring whether providing peer-to-peer parental support after NICU discharge improves babies' overall health as well as their parents' mental health. The research team hopes to complete study enrollment in early 2019.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Quiz on Infants

The first year after the baby's birth is enjoyable as the baby is learning new things everyday. Take this quiz on the baby's first year after birth and test your knowledge about ...

Estrogen Deficiency Could Lead to Anxiety and Memory Problems

Anxiety and memory problems increase as estrogen levels drop, found rat study.

Psychological Defence Mechanisms

Defence mechanisms help with the coping strategy of the human mind to reduce stress and anxiety caused by a situation or thought. There is a manipulation of thought process to minimize anxiety.

More News on:

Psychological Defence Mechanisms 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive