medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Researchers Suggest All Women With Breast Cancer Diagnosis Under Age 66

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 3, 2020 at 10:01 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Germline genetic testing for all women with a breast cancer diagnosis under the age of 66 helps determine if they have a gene mutation that increase the risk of developing other cancers and cancers among blood relatives, according to a study by researchers at Mayo Clinic, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Researchers Suggest All Women With Breast Cancer Diagnosis Under Age 66
Researchers Suggest All Women With Breast Cancer Diagnosis Under Age 66

"There is considerable confusion regarding the best method for selecting who may benefit from hereditary cancer genetic testing from among all women diagnosed with breast cancer," says Fergus Couch, Ph.D., a breast cancer researcher at Mayo Clinic.

Show Full Article


"The NCCN has very specific guidelines for who may benefit from genetic testing based on the age of diagnosis and family history of certain cancers while the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS ) recommends testing all women with breast cancer."

For their study, Dr. Couch and his colleagues evaluated all known breast cancer predisposition genes in a Mayo Clinic breast cancer registry and showed that NCCN guidelines overlooked approximately 30% of patients with genetic mutations known to increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

Based on this information Dr. Couch and his colleagues recommend increasing the age for genetic testing to all women diagnosed with breast cancer under the age of 66 irrespective of family history of cancer.

"This change would help identify 98% of women with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, and more than 90% of women with mutations in other predisposition genes, while avoiding testing of 20% of all breast cancers," says Dr. Couch. He says this approach may also result in a reduced burden on the genetic services needed for women receiving testing.

"We were surprised to find that the NCCN guidelines missed approximately 30% of mutation carriers in breast cancer predisposition genes," says Siddhartha Yadav, M.B.B.S., a medical oncologist and first author of the study. "A few recent studies have demonstrated that NCCN guidelines could miss a substantial number of mutation carriers.

However, these studies included several genes that are not typically associated with breast cancer risk. Our study was appropriately restricted to nine breast cancer predisposition genes with clear management guidelines."

Dr. Couch says it was encouraging to note that by simply changing the age cutoff for germline genetic testing in women with breast cancer, rather than other more complicated approaches, it should be possible to identify the majority of mutation carriers.

In women diagnosed with breast cancer over the age of 65, the study supports the use of NCCN guidelines to decide who should undergo germline genetic testing. The overall result is that many more women and their family members can benefit from knowing that they are at increased risk of cancer.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyBreast Cancer FactsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBreasts - Structures and Types
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive