Researchers Set on Solving The Smoking Problem

With the high cost of cigarettes affecting low-income earners more than others, Flinders University researchers have developed an evidence-based solution for those in the community who require extra help.Community-led peer support groups, using 'mindfulness' and other behavioral interventions to build resilience, will work with smokers for up to six months in full randomized, controlled clinical trials across metropolitan Adelaide.The results will help inform future programs to 'break the cycle.' "This will be the world's first study to test the effectiveness of the resilience interventions on smoking cessation in low SES groups," says project leader and sociologist Professor Paul Ward from Flinders University.Smoking continues to be stubbornly and significantly more prevalent in lower compared to higher socioeconomic areas, despite long-running efforts to reduce this inequity, he says."Our previous research has established a number of strategies that are most feasible in breaking bad habits to help people most at risk to quit. Now we're going to measure the success of these methods in a real-world situation."Addiction to smoking is fuelled and perpetuated by complex and interwoven social, economic, emotional, and psychological factors, he says, pointing to higher levels among prisoners, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and those diagnosed with mental health issues as examples.People can sign up to participate in the new program when dates and venues are advertised locally in coming weeks.The federal Cancer Australia 'Priority-driven Collaborative Cancer Research Scheme' project, entitled Increasing resilience and reducing smoking for lower socioeconomic groups, will receive more than $550,000 over three years.Source: Eurekalert