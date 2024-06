Researchers Identify Brain Network Linked to Stuttering

‘Researchers have pinpointed the brain network underlying #stuttering, shedding new light on its neurological basis. This discovery promises insights for future therapies and interventions. #psychologicaldisorder ’

Stuttering: New Insights

Advertisement

Localization of stuttering based on causal brain lesions - (https://academic.oup.com/brain/article/147/6/2203/7667029)

Researchers have pinpointed the likely brain origin of stuttering. Stuttering is a speech rhythm disorder marked by involuntary repetitions, prolongations, or pauses hindering normal speech. Roughly 5-10% of children stutter, with about 1% persisting into adulthood, greatly impacting affected individuals' lives. ( )“Stuttering was once considered a psychological disorder. However, with further research, it is now understood to be a brain disorder related to the regulation of speech production,” says Professor of Neurology Juho Joutsa from the University of Turku.Stuttering may also be acquired as a result of certain neurological diseases, such as Parkinson's disease or a stroke. However, the neurobiological mechanisms of stuttering are not yet fully understood, and where it originates in the brain remains uncertain. The findings from brain imaging studies are partly contradictory, and it is challenging to determine which changes are the root cause of stuttering and which are merely associated phenomena.Researchers from Finland, New Zealand, the United States and Canada developed a new research design that could provide a solution to this problem. The study included individuals who had suffered a stroke, some of whom developed a stutter immediately after it. The researchers discovered that although the strokes were located in different parts of the brain, they all localised to the same brain network, unlike the strokes that did not cause stuttering.In addition to people who had suffered a stroke, the researchers used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to scan the brains of 20 individuals with developmental stuttering. In these individuals, the stuttering was associated with structural changes in the nodes of the brain network originally identified in relation to causal stroke lesions – the greater the changes, the more severe the stuttering. This finding suggests that stuttering is caused by a common brain network, regardless of the aetiology (developmental or neurological).The key nodes of the network identified by the researchers were putamen, amygdala and claustrum located deep within the brain, and the connections between them."These findings explain well-known features of stuttering, such as the motor difficulties in speech production and the significant variability in stuttering severity across emotional states. As major nuclei in the brain, the putamen regulates motor function and the amygdala regulates emotions. The claustrum, in turn, acts as a node for several brain networks and relays information between them,” explains Joutsa.Locating stuttering in the brain opens up new possibilities for medical treatment. Researchers hope that in the future, stuttering could be effectively treated, for example, with brain stimulation that can be targeted specifically to the now identified brain network.Source-Eurekalert