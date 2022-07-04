About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Researchers Find Assay for Drugs Targeting Prostate Cancer

by Angela Mohan on April 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM
Font : A-A+

Researchers Find Assay for Drugs Targeting Prostate Cancer

New screening assay could be used to identify drugs to treat resistant forms of prostate cancer, as described in the peer-reviewed journal ASSAY and Drug Development Technologies.

Around 75% of patients with castrate-resistant prostate cancer express androgen receptor variants that lack the ligand-binding domain. These forms of disease evade all forms of currently available androgen receptor-targeting treatment.

Advertisement


The amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor has been shown to be critical for the receptor's function. Iain McEwan, from the University of Aberdeen, and coauthors, developed a cell-based high-throughput assay for screening and identifying inhibitors of the androgen receptor-NTD.

"We demonstrate the suitability of the assay for high-throughput screening platforms and validate two initial hits emerging from a small, targeted, library screen in prostate cancer cells," state the investigators.
Advertisement

"McEwan and coworkers endeavor to address a clear, unmet medical need in prostate cancer. The impact on the translation of new chemical hits and drug repurposing and repositioning for this type of prostate cancer will be quite high, highlighting the importance of new assay development," says ASSAY and Drug Development Technologies Editor-in-Chief Bruce Melancon, PhD, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery at Vanderbilt University.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Health Day 2022 —
World Health Day 2022 — "Our Planet, Our Health"
How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] 

Recommended Reading
Prostate Cancer: Exercise Helps Reduce Anxiety in Men
Prostate Cancer: Exercise Helps Reduce Anxiety in Men
Exercise can reduce anxiety and fear faced by men during active surveillance for prostate cancer. ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can h...
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options
Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemothe...
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commo...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Drug Side Effects Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Indian Medical Journals Selfie Addiction Calculator Color Blindness Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug - Food Interactions Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE