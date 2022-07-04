Researchers Find Assay for Drugs Targeting Prostate Cancer

New screening assay could be used to identify drugs to treat resistant forms of prostate cancer, as described in the peer-reviewed journal ASSAY and Drug Development Technologies.
Around 75% of patients with castrate-resistant prostate cancer express androgen receptor variants that lack the ligand-binding domain. These forms of disease evade all forms of currently available androgen receptor-targeting treatment.
The amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor has been shown to be critical for the receptor's function. Iain McEwan, from the University of Aberdeen, and coauthors, developed a cell-based high-throughput assay for screening and identifying inhibitors of the androgen receptor-NTD.
"McEwan and coworkers endeavor to address a clear, unmet medical need in prostate cancer. The impact on the translation of new chemical hits and drug repurposing and repositioning for this type of prostate cancer will be quite high, highlighting the importance of new assay development," says ASSAY and Drug Development Technologies Editor-in-Chief Bruce Melancon, PhD, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery at Vanderbilt University.
Source: Medindia