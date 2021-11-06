Researchers Find an Early Marker of Dementia

‘cis P-tau mAb reversed 85% to 90 % of the severe clinical features of dementia. ’

calledwas associated with both cases. When treating the mice (pre-clinical models) with the monoclonal antibody (mAb) cis P-tau mAb, the team obtained promising outcomes in preventing clinical features like neural degradation and cognitive decline.The changes caused by the accumulation of cis P-tau protein in the genetic architecture of the VaD model were also consistent with those seen in human AD patients.The team ultimately showed that therapy using cis P-tau mAb reversedof above mentioned clinical features."We believe our findings have not only discovered cis P-tau as a previously unrecognized major early driver of VaD and AD but also identified a highly effective and specific immunotherapy to target this common disease driver for treating and preventing AD and VaD at early stages," said Onder Albayram, Ph.D., co-lead author and assistant professor in the Division of Cardiology in the Department of Medicine at MUSC.Source: Medindia