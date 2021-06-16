by Angela Mohan on  June 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM Obesity News
Researchers Discover New Mechanisms of Obesity, Hypertension
Researchers identified that a high-calorie diet increases the density of blood vessels in the hypothalamus - an important "eating control" area in our brain. They hypothesized that increased hormone levels of leptin are associated with a higher risk of developing hypertension.

Leptin controls hunger and satiety, and plays an important role in the regulation of fat metabolism in humans and mammals.

When the researchers increased leptin in mice, astrocytes, increased the production of a growth factor that promoted vessel growth.


Scientists concluded that leptin is mainly responsible for the increased concentration of vessels in the hypothalamus and that this process is mediated via astrocytes.

"We provide a paradigm shift in our understanding of how the hypothalamus controls blood pressure in obesity," explains first author Tim Gruber. "While previous research has focused primarily on neurons, our research highlights the new role of astrocytes, historically assumed less relevant than neurons, in controlling blood pressure".

Looking into the future, according to study leader Cristina García-Cáceres, one important question remains: How exactly do astrocytes communicate with neurons? "We have started to answer this question using in vivo real-time imaging of astrocyte-neuron circuit function in the hypothalamus," the researcher says.



Source: Medindia

