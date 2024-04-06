About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Researchers Develop Regenerative Therapies for Knee Meniscus Tears

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 6 2024 1:30 PM

In a groundbreaking collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, Kolkata, researchers have devised three ingenious treatment solutions for a longstanding challenge in knee injury management.
Addressing the complex issue of knee meniscus tears, () which often arise from everyday activities, sports injuries, or aging, these regenerative therapies offer tailored alternatives for patients.

Meniscal Tears
Meniscal tear is a common knee injury. Meniscal tear can occur in anyone but the injury is more common among athletes.
Published across prestigious international journals, the research, led by Prof. Biman B. Mandal and his team at IIT Guwahati, presents a significant advancement in treating knee injuries.

Revolutionizing Knee Injury Treatment: Innovative Solutions for Meniscus Tears

Prof. Mandal highlights, "These solutions account for the shape and size variability of the meniscus across different age groups, incorporating growth factors for better healing."

Traditionally, healing knee meniscus tears has been slow and challenging due to limited blood supply, often resulting in discomfort and long-term complications like osteoarthritis. The team’s innovative approach involves the development of three hydrogel formulations, blending silk fibroin and other polymers, known for their strength, bioactivity, and flexibility. These cost-effective materials offer promising alternatives to conventional implants.

Among the innovations are injectable hydrogels for smaller injuries and 3D bio-printable inks for complex tissue injuries. These bioinks, laden with growth factors, enable sustained release for accelerated meniscus healing. Leveraging 3D printing technology allows for customized implants tailored to individual patient needs, promoting rapid recovery and minimizing risks associated with traditional methods.

Knee Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Knee pain is a common symptom that often affects obese and older individuals. Common causes of pain in the knee joint include osteoarthritis, torn menisci, torn ligaments etc.
These groundbreaking techniques aim to provide more effective and personalized solutions, potentially enhancing the quality of life for millions affected by meniscus injuries.

Reference:
  1. Torn Meniscus - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/torn-meniscus)
Source-Medindia
Fracture of Knee Cap
Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.
Test Your Knowledge on Knee Pain
Knee pain is often a consequence of the erect posture of humans, due to which the knee joints have to take the weight of the body. It causes symptoms of discomfort and disability in people of all age groups. Knee joint replacement has revolutionized ...

