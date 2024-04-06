Researchers Develop Regenerative Therapies for Knee Meniscus Tears



‘The regenerative treatment approaches are tailored to each patient, facilitating rapid healing of meniscus tears or replacing damaged tissue. #kneeinjury #meniscustears ’

Revolutionizing Knee Injury Treatment: Innovative Solutions for Meniscus Tears

Torn Meniscus - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/torn-meniscus)

In a groundbreaking collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, Kolkata, researchers have devised three ingenious treatment solutions for a longstanding challenge in knee injury management.Addressing the complex issue ofPublished across prestigious international journals, the research, led by Prof. Biman B. Mandal and his team at IIT Guwahati, presents a significant advancement in treating knee injuries.Prof. Mandal highlights, "These solutions account for the shape and size variability of the meniscus across different age groups, incorporating growth factors for better healing."Traditionally, healing knee meniscus tears has been slow and challenging due to limited blood supply, often resulting in discomfort and long-term complications like osteoarthritis. The team’s innovative approach involves the development of three hydrogel formulations, blending silk fibroin and other polymers, known for their strength, bioactivity, and flexibility. These cost-effective materials offer promising alternatives to conventional implants.Among theThese bioinks, laden with growth factors, enable sustained release for accelerated meniscus healing. Leveraging 3D printing technology allows for customized implants tailored to individual patient needs, promoting rapid recovery and minimizing risks associated with traditional methods.These groundbreaking techniques aim to provide more effective and personalized solutions, potentially enhancing the quality of life for millions affected by meniscus injuries.Source-Medindia