Researchers Develop Pharmacotherapy To Treat Polycystic Hepatorena

The drugs developed are based on the structure of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), a bile acid present in the body at a low concentration and which has protective properties for the liver. In fact, its administration is recommended for treating specific liver diseases.The researchers based themselves on the structure and properties of this molecule to design and synthesise a family of chemical derivatives geared towards inhibiting a key protein responsible for encouraging the growth of hepatorenal cysts. The results published have shown that these new drugs are capable of blocking the growth of hepatic and renal cysts in an animal model of this disease.The promising therapeutic effects of these new drugs have managed to spark great interest in the international scientific community. So much so that the work was selected to be presented orally at the International Congress of the EASL, the European Association for the Study of the Liver, held in Vienna.It has also been published recently in the prestigious international journal(official journal of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases), and has given rise to the PhD thesis by Dr Francisco J. Caballero (UPV/EHU, Biodonostia), lead author of the said work, supervised by Dr Fernando Cossío (UPV/EHU) and Dr Jesús M. Bañales (Biodonostia, Ikerbasque).This project recently received the FIPSE national award for Innovation (Ministry of Science and Innovation) which enabled a patent for these drugs to be taken out; they have been licensed to the company ATLAS Molecular Pharma of the Basque Country so that their clinical study can be pursued.This project has also had competitive funding from the RIS3 Euskadi Programme, Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Carlos III Institute of Health (ISCIII) and Ikerbasque.Source: Eurekalert