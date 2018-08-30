medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Research on Rare Cancer Provides Remedy To Fight Drug Resistance

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 30, 2018 at 10:11 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NUT midline carcinoma is a rare aggressive cancer that usually arises in multiple organs and is drug resistant. Patients with this form of rare cancer can be treated with bromodomain and extraterminal domain inhibitors (BETi).
Research on Rare Cancer Provides Remedy To Fight Drug Resistance
Research on Rare Cancer Provides Remedy To Fight Drug Resistance

Stephen Elledge, PhD, and his team did not set out to find therapies that could render tumors less resistant to therapy or make existing drugs more potent against a rare form of cancer.

But these are precisely the clinical insights that their most recent study has yielded.

Their results, published recently in Genes & Development, may apply to several forms of cancer fueled by the same mutated driver gene, and their approach may be applicable to other types of cancer whose genomes have been sequenced.

"Our idea here was to take a cancer that's dependent on a particular gene, turn that gene off, and see what replaces it," said Elledge, Gregor Mendel professor of Genetics and of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

That idea led to new biological insights, which in turn led to preclinical work that has set the stage for a clinical trial for patients with NUT midline carcinoma.

"We always hope that our findings will turn into something that can help people. We hope that this is the case here," Elledge said.

NUT midline carcinoma affects fewer than 100 people in the United States each year, with an average patient survival of 9.5 months.

Most cancers have many genetic mutations and rearrangements that shuffle some of the pieces of the genome, turning on molecular machinery that shouldn't be active.

In the case of NUT midline carcinoma, there is only one chromosomal abnormality: the NUTM1 gene breaks off and fuses with a partner gene. In about three-quarters of cases, NUTM1 fuses to a BET protein.

Today, patients with this form of NUT midline carcinoma can be treated with bromodomain and extraterminal domain inhibitors (BETi), which interfere with BET proteins.

BET inhibitors are currently being evaluated in clinical trials. However, cancer cells can develop resistance against the drug through a variety of mechanisms.

Elledge and colleagues set out to identify these mechanisms.To do so, they used gene editing tools to meticulously look at the effects of a list of cancer drivers previously identified by the lab.

They uncovered six general classes, or families, of genes that appeared to help drive cancer resistance to BET inhibitors.

In particular, they found evidence that genes targeted by another class of drugs - known as CDK4/6 inhibitors - seemed to be involved in resistance.

In preclinical experiments carried out in the lab and in animal models, combining pre-clinical versions of the two drugs - BET inhibitors and CDK4/6 inhibitors - completely stopped tumors from growing.

In addition to NUT midline carcinoma, BET inhibitors are currently being explored as a treatment of certain leukemias and multiple myeloma.

More broadly, the approach of using a list of cancer drivers predicted by the algorithm TUSON Explorer, which relies on data from fully sequenced cancer genomes, could bring to light the drivers of resistance for other cancer types.

For patients with NUT midline carcinoma and clinical experts in the field, the results also represent hope for better clinical trial design and outcomes.

"These findings come at a crucial time for this aggressive lethal orphan cancer, especially after BET inhibitors that directly target BRD4-NUT have uniformly failed to be curative in recent trials," said Christopher French, MD, of the BWH Department of Pathology, who studies NUT midline carcinoma.

"The Elledge lab discovery provides a scientifically rational direction to improve the efficacy of BET inhibitors, by combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors. I think you will see the impact of their findings in the next round of BET-inhibitor based clinical trials for this disease and others."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

New Treatment for Rare Inherited Cancers

New Treatment for Rare Inherited Cancers

Two rare inherited cancer syndromes are driven by a breakdown in how cells repair their DNA, found scientists.

Common Gene That Links Rare Cancers Discovered

Common Gene That Links Rare Cancers Discovered

A common gene that links a number of rare reproductive cancers has been identified in a Canadian research, this finding could lead to new approaches for treatment, said a study published on Wednesday.

Cause of Rare Form of Liver Cancer Found

Cause of Rare Form of Liver Cancer Found

The cause of a rare form of liver cancer has been identified. Fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma (FHCC) is a rare form of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Patients With Rare Cancers Want More Shared-decision Making About Their Cancer Treatment

Patients With Rare Cancers Want More Shared-decision Making About Their Cancer Treatment

A new study of cancer patients reveals that certain patient groups have unmet needs for greater involvement in decisions about the way they are being treated for cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 Cenegermin-bkbj For Neurotrophic Keratitis

Cenegermin-bkbj For Neurotrophic Keratitis

Cenegermin-bkbj eye drops are used to treat moderate or severe disease of the cornea called ...

 Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive