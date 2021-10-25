Repurposing Existing Immunomodulators for COVID-19

Immunomodulatory drugs are designed to treat the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. EULAR guidelines have now been updated to include the latest published evidence on immunomodulator drugs.
There are two principles and 12 points to consider. These overarching principles remain unchanged from the original publication, and stress that the picture of SARS-CoV-2 infection can be very different in different people.
Infections can be asymptomatic or mild disease or severe. People with COVID-19 may need different treatment options, including antiviral medicines, oxygen therapy, anticoagulation and/or immunomodulatory treatment at different stages of the disease.
Four of the points are unchanged from the 2020 version, four are modified, and four are new. Among immunomodulatory drugs useful for treating severe COVID-19, WHO has provided a strong recommendation for using dexamethasone and anti-IL-6 receptors antibodies.
EULAR will continue to update the advice to enhance knowledge and evidence about the disease, its treatment, and the impact of COVID-19 vaccines.
These findings do not apply to people living with RMDs who are taking immunomodulatory treatments for their rheumatic disease. Separate guidelines are available for managing patients with RMDs in the view of the pandemic.
Source: Medindia