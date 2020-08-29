Reprogramming Immune Cells Promote Tissue Repair

‘Blood vessels play an important role in lung immune responses.’

said lead study author Asrar Malik, the UIC Schweppe Family Distinguished Professor and head of pharmacology and regenerative medicine at the College of Medicine.The study specifically looked at macrophage programming in animal models of lung injury.said Dr. Jalees Rehman, UIC professor of medicine and pharmacology and regenerative medicine and co-lead author of the paper.The research team first analyzed the proteins, which function as chemical signals, released by blood vessel cells and then they conducted experiments to see whether those signals affected how macrophages functioned.They found that one protein, called Rspondin3, was released at high levels during inflammatory injury and played a key role in macrophage programming.said Bisheng Zhou, UIC research assistant professor of pharmacology and regenerative medicine and first author of the study.In addition to providing a new avenue for drug developers to explore, Rehman said this finding provides a clue as to why some people may have better outcomes.Rehman said.he said.Rehman said that even though the study focused on lungs, its findings could be also relevant to diseases in other organs such as the heart, intestines, brain and liver, where immune cells can cause damage if the necessary balance between pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cells is disrupted.Source: Eurekalert