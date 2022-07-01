Reproductive Changes Among Middle-aged Women

Advertisement

Use of hormonal contraception increased among women aged 40-44 years in Denmark from 24% to 31%, in Sweden from 27% to 30%, and in Norway from 22% to 24%.In women aged 40-49 years, there was a doubling of assisted conceptions in Denmark from 0.71 to 1.71 per 1,000 women, in Sweden from 0.43 to 0.81 per 1,000, and in Norway from 0.25 to 0.53 per 1,000 women.Sweden had the highest induced abortion rate (7.7 to 8.1 per 1,000 women) in women aged 40-49 years during the study period.This study confirms the trend of postponing childbirth observed for most of Europe and demonstrates the important role of assisted reproductive technology on birth rates in this age group.Source: Medindia