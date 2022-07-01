Reproductive Changes Among Middle-aged Women

Birth rates increased in Denmark and Sweden, and births resulting from assisted reproductive technology doubled in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, according to a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.
The study examined the total population of women aged 40-49 years between 2008-2018 in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.
The other major findings of the study were:
Birth rates among women 40-44 years increased from 9.5 to 12 per 1,000 women in Denmark and from 11.7 to 14.3 per 1,000 in Sweden, while they remained stable in Norway at approximately 11 per 1,000 women.
In women aged 40-49 years, there was a doubling of assisted conceptions in Denmark from 0.71 to 1.71 per 1,000 women, in Sweden from 0.43 to 0.81 per 1,000, and in Norway from 0.25 to 0.53 per 1,000 women.
Sweden had the highest induced abortion rate (7.7 to 8.1 per 1,000 women) in women aged 40-49 years during the study period.
This study confirms the trend of postponing childbirth observed for most of Europe and demonstrates the important role of assisted reproductive technology on birth rates in this age group.
Source: Medindia