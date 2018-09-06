medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Reports of Vision Loss Due to Eye Injuries Have Become Lesser

by Rishika Gupta on  June 9, 2018 at 12:50 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eye injuries have seemed to have decreased in children, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of JAMA Ophthalmology.
Reports of Vision Loss Due to Eye Injuries Have Become Lesser
Reports of Vision Loss Due to Eye Injuries Have Become Lesser

Why The Research Is Interesting: Understanding the frequency of eye injuries and the associated likelihood of vision loss may help guide prevention efforts.

Who and When: More than 300,000 children up to age 17 who received care for an eye injury at an emergency department from 2006 to 2014.

What (Study Measures): eye injury (exposure); changes over time in the incidence of eye injuries, the risk of vision loss and causes of eye injury to children (outcomes).

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Results:

  • Emergency department visits for eye injuries decreased 26.1% from 2006 to 2014; injuries commonly came from a hit to the eye.
  • Most injuries had low risk for vision loss.
  • Eye injuries cause by sports or household/domestic duties such as animal care increased; eye injuries related to motor vehicle crashes, guns and chemical or thermal burns decreased.


Study Limitations: Data were gathered from emergency department billing data, which may not accurately indicate diagnosis codes.

Study Conclusions: This study demonstrated a decline in pediatric acute ocular injuries in the United States between 2006 and 2014. However, pediatric acute ocular injuries continue to be prevalent and understanding these trends can help establish future prevention strategies.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Fifty Percent of Vision Loss in High Income Countries is Preventable

Fifty Percent of Vision Loss in High Income Countries is Preventable

Main cause of moderate to severe vision impairment found to be uncorrected refractive error, a condition that can be treated simply by wearing glasses.

New Gene Delivery System Shows Promise in Vision Loss Prevention

New Gene Delivery System Shows Promise in Vision Loss Prevention

Technology holds promise for other forms of Leber congenital amaurosis as well as other inherited diseases that lead to severe vision loss or blindness.

New Imaging Technique Developed to Prevent Vision Loss

New Imaging Technique Developed to Prevent Vision Loss

Glaucoma is currently diagnosed by assessing the thickness of the nerve fibres projecting from the RGCs to the brain.

Eye Injections can Help Restore Vision Loss in Diabetic Patients

Eye Injections can Help Restore Vision Loss in Diabetic Patients

Diabetes affects almost all major organs of the body such as heart, kidneys, nervous system, liver and eyes.

Allergy Eye Drops

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Astigmatism

Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patients eyes.

More News on:

Astigmatism Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Leg Injuries and Disorders 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

8 Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

8 Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...