Report Says Monkeypox may Become Endemic in US Wild Animals

Monkeypox in Wild Animals

"When you look at the rates of increase, you can see that it's really approaching an exponential curve. And unfortunately, it's going to become harder and harder to control the higher these numbers get," Chin-Hong said."Hopefully, we can contain this. But if not, it may bleed over into other populations."Although the virus has to date not claimed any life in the US, the infections are causing excruciating pain with patients facing trouble sleeping, walking, eating, drinking or going to the bathroom.Doctors have advised patients to try and get tested early to identify the disease in time to prevent further spread."If you can diagnose people, you can keep them away from people (who) are not infected."Meanwhile, the US government this week announced a new strategy to stretch its vaccines by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people with each vial instead of one.Source: IANS