Report Says Monkeypox may Become Endemic in US Wild Animals

by Colleen Fleiss on August 14, 2022 at 9:03 PM
Monkeypox may become endemic in wild animals in the United States, reported sources.

The US has recorded more than 9,000 cases across 49 states, according to the World Health Organization.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
This exponential increase in the spread of monkeypox could make it nearly impossible to control and result in it becoming endemic among the wild animal population, Dr Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious-disease expert at University of California San Francisco was quoted as saying to the Los Angeles Times.

"When you look at the rates of increase, you can see that it's really approaching an exponential curve. And unfortunately, it's going to become harder and harder to control the higher these numbers get," Chin-Hong said.
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox

Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are diagnosed in other countries. Monkeypox does not spread because of monkeys. The name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monk
"Hopefully, we can contain this. But if not, it may bleed over into other populations."

Monkeypox in Wild Animals

Although the virus has to date not claimed any life in the US, the infections are causing excruciating pain with patients facing trouble sleeping, walking, eating, drinking or going to the bathroom.

Doctors have advised patients to try and get tested early to identify the disease in time to prevent further spread.

"If you can diagnose people, you can keep them away from people (who) are not infected."

Meanwhile, the US government this week announced a new strategy to stretch its vaccines by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people with each vial instead of one.

Source: IANS
Can a COVID-19 Test Kit Work for Monkeypox Too?

While rapid at-home test kits became an instant success during COVID-19 pandemic, a similar attempt for monkeypox seems unlikely as they are totally different.
Japan Approves Smallpox Vaccine for Monkeypox

Monkeypox has been declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).
