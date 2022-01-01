About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Report Says 85% of Omicron Hospitalizations Did Not Have Booster Doses in England

by Colleen Fleiss on January 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Report Says 85% of Omicron Hospitalizations Did Not Have Booster Doses in England

In England's hospitals more than four-fifths of Omicron patients have not had their booster doses, official figures have revealed.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the toll in its weekly surveillance update, saying 608 out of 815 hospitalized patients struck down with the ultra-infectious variant were not triple-jabbed. A quarter was unvaccinated, reports DailyMail.

Advertisement


Meanwhile, the health officials unveiled further data showing that booster vaccines cut the risk of hospitalization with Omicron by up to 88 percent.

And two doses still slashed the odds by up to 72 percent, up to nearly six months after the jab, the report said.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the recent figures 'reinforced' the importance of vaccines in saving lives and preventing serious illness.

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson bragged about hitting that target despite figures showing 9.5 million eligible adults in England are still yet to have the booster jab.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< WHO Says Omicron Risk 'very High,' Could Ravage Health Syst...
Global Coronavirus Caseload Tops 288.1 Million >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
WHO Says Omicron Risk 'very High,' Could Ravage Health Systems
WHO Says Omicron Risk 'very High,' Could Ravage Health Systems
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the overall risk linked to the Omicron variant ......
Wear N95 Or 3-Ply Surgical Mask To Stop Omicron Spread
Wear N95 Or 3-Ply Surgical Mask To Stop Omicron Spread
Mask-wearing is important while Omicron is spreading much faster than previous COVID-19 variants, .....
Omicron Has Fewer Symptoms and Faster Onset
Omicron Has Fewer Symptoms and Faster Onset
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that omicron variant causes faster ......
Rapid Antigen Tests Less Sensitive Against Omicron
Rapid Antigen Tests Less Sensitive Against Omicron
Rapid antigen tests can detect the Omicron variant. However, it is found to be less sensitive....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close