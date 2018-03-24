medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Replacement Therapy With Levothyroxine in Hypothyroidism Patients

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 24, 2018 at 1:06 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Those who take replacement thyroid hormone may have more comorbidities and lower quality of life than those who don't take the hormone, shows new study. The study was based on a large population study from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. The study findings will be presented at ENDO 2018, the 100th annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Chicago.
Replacement Therapy With Levothyroxine in Hypothyroidism Patients
Replacement Therapy With Levothyroxine in Hypothyroidism Patients

Hypothyroidism is a common disorder, and replacement therapy with levothyroxine (LT4) is the standard treatment.

"Unfortunately, about 10 percent of patients on thyroid hormone continue to experience symptoms and disturbed well-being, despite the fact that their blood thyroid hormone levels are within the normal range," said lead study author Hanneke Wouters, an M.D./Ph.D. student at the University of Groningen.

"We demonstrated that individuals treated with thyroid hormone had a lower quality of life compared with matched individuals not using thyroid hormone. Also, thyroid hormone users had more comorbidity than non-users. Furthermore, the presence of comorbidity seemed to have more negative impact on the quality of life of LT4 users compared with non-users," she added.

Wouters and her colleagues reviewed the records of 34,440 participants from the Dutch Lifelines cohort study, including data on their medical history, thyroid hormone concentrations, medication use and quality of life. They evaluated health-related quality of life using the RAND-36 questionnaire to examine physical, social, psychological and general health, as well as pain and vitality.

The authors considered comorbidity to be medication use other than LT4 and oral contraceptives, or conditions such as migraine, for which patients are not always prescribed medication.

Of the 955 individuals who used LT4, 80.6 percent had comorbidity, compared with 66.0 percent of those who did not use LT4. Overall, 60.0 percent of those taking LT4 had normal TSH levels, while 89 percent of those not using the drug had normal levels.

LT4 users had lower scores on almost all health-related quality-of-life domains compared to non-users.

The presence of comorbidity had more impact on health-related quality-of-life among individuals using LT4 than among those not using LT4, especially on physical functioning and general health.

"This study demonstrates that attention to comorbidity in patients with hypothyroidism is indicated," Wouters advised.

The Netherlands Consortium for Healthy Ageing (NCHA) and Biobank Standardisation and Harmonisation for Research Excellence in the European Union (BioSHaRE-EU) funded the study.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Hypothyroidism Affects Dialysis Patients' Quality of Life

Hypothyroidism Affects Dialysis Patients' Quality of Life

Most of the patients with advanced chronic kidney disease have poor thyroid function. Impaired thyroid function was found to affect the well-being of dialysis patients.

Congenital Hypothyroidism Scan Vital to Avoid Mental Damage in Newborns, Reveals New Study

Congenital Hypothyroidism Scan Vital to Avoid Mental Damage in Newborns, Reveals New Study

Health experts urged the government to make compulsory the screening for Congenital Hypothyroidism (CH) among all newborns to avert physical and mental retardation.

Hypothyroidism Patients Have Nagging Symptoms Despite Medication Use and Normal Blood Tests

Hypothyroidism Patients Have Nagging Symptoms Despite Medication Use and Normal Blood Tests

Hypothyroidism patients on levothyroxine feel worse and are much less active exhibiting cardiometabolic abnormalities despite having normal TSH levels.

Current Therapy for Hypothyroidism Endorsed in New Guidelines

Current Therapy for Hypothyroidism Endorsed in New Guidelines

Levothyroxine, considered to be the gold standard therapy for an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism), stays to be the best after a new review of therapies for the condition.

Congenital Hypothyroidism/Cretinism

Congenital Hypothyroidism/Cretinism

Congenital hypothyroidism is deficient thyroid hormone in newborns. It is critical for normal development. T3, T4 and TSH levels should be measured in all newborns.

Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)

Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)

Goitre is an enlargement of the thyroid gland. Autoimmune diseases, hereditary factors, iodine deficiency cause goitre.

Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone levothyroxine is an effective lifelong oral drug.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism

Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Postpartum Thyroiditis

Postpartum Thyroiditis

Postpartum thyroiditis is an autoimmune thyroid disorder where the levels of thyroid hormone are abnormal within a year following childbirth.

Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction

Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction

High or low thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level is indicative of a dysfunctional thyroid.

Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.

More News on:

Hypothyroidism Reiki and Pranic Healing Thyroid Thyroid Cancer Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction Postpartum Thyroiditis Goitre (Thyroid Swelling) Congenital Hypothyroidism/Cretinism Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...