medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Repetition of Total Hip Replacement Surgery Rising Among Older Adults

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 24, 2018 at 7:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The rate of surgically treated total hip arthroplasty (THA) dislocations has decreased significantly in the past few years but significantly increased in patients between 45 and 64 years of age. The decrease among younger adults may indicate that evolving techniques and implants are improving stability, research at Wolters Kluwer Health finds.
Repetition of Total Hip Replacement Surgery Rising Among Older Adults
Repetition of Total Hip Replacement Surgery Rising Among Older Adults

Between 2007 and 2013, the rate of total hip arthroplasty (THA) revision surgery has increased in adults aged 45 to 64 while decreasing in all other age groups, according to the research by Sean Rajaee, MD, and colleagues from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles. Other findings, based on analysis of nationwide data, suggest "a trend in the right direction" toward better outcomes over time for patients undergoing THA revision surgery.

"Hip arthroplasty revision is a lot safer and more successful than 20 years ago, but still occurs too frequently," comments senior author Guy Paiement, MD. "We need to continue improving techniques and implants."

Increasing Burden of THA Revisions in Middle-Aged Patients
The researchers analyzed nearly 320,500 THA revision procedures performed between 2007 and 2013, identified from the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality's Nationwide Inpatient Sample. While THA is a highly successful procedure, failure can occur for various reasons. In these cases, revision surgery may be needed to remove or replace the hip prosthesis or parts of it.

The data showed a 12 percent increase in the overall estimated THA revision rate over six years, after adjustment for population growth. However, that increase was driven exclusively by patients aged 45 to 64: in this group, the THA revision rate increased by more than 30 percent. In all other age groups, the revision rate decreased during the six-year study period.

The reasons for revision surgery also changed between 2007 and 2013, with about a 14 percent decrease in revisions due to THA dislocations. This gain was offset by an increase in revision surgery due to "other mechanical complications." That trend likely reflects complications related to the increased use of "metal-on-metal" hip implants during that period, Dr. Rajaee and colleagues believe.

The data also showed improved outcomes for patients undergoing THA revision surgery. Rates of several serious inpatient complications decreased significantly, including blood clot-related problems, myocardial infarction (heart attack), pneumonia, and urinary tract infections.

The mortality rate also decreased significantly, as did the percentage of patients discharged from the hospital to a skilled nursing facility. There was also a 19 percent decrease in inflation-adjusted cost per THA revision, perhaps reflecting a reduction in length of hospital stays resulting from lower inpatient complication rates.

"Over the last several decades, there have been substantial advancements in both surgical technique and implant design that have improved patient outcomes" after THA, Dr. Rajaee and coauthors write. While THA provides excellent long-term outcomes, high rates and costs of revision surgery continue to be a problem.

Even if they don't experience a revision surgery, most hip arthroplasty patients aged 45 to 64 have a life expectancy of 20 years or longer after their THA. "A large proportion of these patients will outlive their implants" the authors observe. "This presents a challenge to the orthopedic and scientific communities as the need for longer-lasting implants in these relatively young patients is critical." The researchers note that in the 1990s and 2000s, metal-on-metal hip implants were more widely used in younger patients. More recently, use of these types of implants has decreased due to concern about adverse outcomes.

Meanwhile, for patients who do require THA revision, the procedure is safer today and associated with fewer complications, even after adjusting for all health problems. Dr. Rajaee and colleagues conclude, "This improving patient safety profile is encouraging and validates the efforts made to improve patient outcomes after THA revision."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Hip Dislocation

Hip Dislocation

Hip dislocation takes place when the head of the thighbone is forced out of its socket in the pelvic bone.

Hip Fracture

Hip Fracture

Hip fracture is a break in the upper part of thigh bone (femur) near to the hip joint. Hip fracture symptoms, causes and treatment are highlighted in this article.

Hip Replacement Surgery

Hip Replacement Surgery

Hip joint replacement has been instrumental in transforming the lives of many who had been disabled owing to severe pain in the hip joint.

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is a rheumatic disease that causes arthritis of the spine and sacro iliac joint.

Hip replacement

Hip replacement

Are you experiencing pain due to damaged hips? Travel abraod to get replacement surgery at affordable prices.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

More News on:

Ankylosing Spondylitis Osteoarthritis Waist to Hip Ratio Cost Comparison Hip Replacement Hip Replacement Surgery Hip Dislocation Arthroplasty 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...