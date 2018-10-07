medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Removal of Breeding Sites Necessary for Effective Mosquito Control

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 10, 2018 at 7:39 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For effective prevention of mosquito-borne diseases the control of mosquitoes' breeding sites is a necessity, a new research finds.
Removal of Breeding Sites Necessary for Effective Mosquito Control
Removal of Breeding Sites Necessary for Effective Mosquito Control

The study evaluated the relationship between the mosquito's presence and habitat variables at a small scale and provides important information for planning effective prevention and control campaigns.

When investigators examined mosquito populations on Mallorca Island off the coast of Spain, they found that Ae. Albopictuspresence was negatively associated with altitude, probably due to greater human presence at low altitudes near the coast. Moreover, Ae. albopictus presence was positively associated with the extent of fresh water surface (mainly swimming pools), due to nearby gardens, plants, and freshwater sources. The researchers combined these two variables to predict the presence of the species on the entire island at a small scale.

"Given the widespread presence of Asian tiger mosquito on Mallorca Island and its association with human activities, the removal of potential breeding sites by citizen intervention will be essential to improve species control," said lead author Dr. Ana Sanz-Aguilar, of IMEDEA (CSIC-UIB), in Spain.

The study is published in the journal Medical and Veterinary Entomology.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Zika Fever

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) refers to the spectrum of infectious disease produced by species of the Leishmania parasite. The parasites spread by the bite of infected sand flies.

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Yellow Fever

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and it can lead to liver failure and death.

More News on:

Yellow Fever Malaria-water Malaria Leishmaniasis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Perimenopause

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this ...

 Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes is the abnormal protrusion or sticking out of one or both eyeballs from the eye ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...