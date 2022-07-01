Remote Learning may Boost Depression in Children

In older children learning remotely increases depression and anxiety risks, revealed study.
The study indicated that in older children and youth, higher levels of TV or digital media time were associated with higher levels of depression, anxiety, and inattention; higher levels of video game time were associated with higher levels of depression, irritability, inattention, and hyperactivity.
"Our findings may help inform public health guidelines that consider different forms of screen use in prevention of mental health disorders in children and youth during the pandemic," said researchers, including Xuedi Li from the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto.
A longitudinal cohort study with repeated measures of exposures and outcomes was conducted in children and youth aged 2 to 18 years in Ontario, Canada, between May 2020 and April 2021 across 4 cohorts of children or youth: 2 community cohorts and 2 clinically referred cohorts.
Parents were asked to complete repeated questionnaires about their children's health behaviors and mental health symptoms during Covid-19.
The research also suggests that policy intervention as well as evidence-informed social supports are needed to promote healthful screen use and mental health in children and youth during the pandemic and beyond.
Source: IANS