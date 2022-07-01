Remote Learning may Boost Depression in Children

Advertisement

For the study, published in the journalthe team included 2,026 children to determine whether specific forms of screen use were associated with symptoms of depression, anxiety, conduct problems, irritability, hyperactivity and inattention in children and youth during Covid-19.A longitudinal cohort study with repeated measures of exposures and outcomes was conducted in children and youth aged 2 to 18 years in Ontario, Canada, between May 2020 and April 2021 across 4 cohorts of children or youth: 2 community cohorts and 2 clinically referred cohorts.Parents were asked to complete repeated questionnaires about their children's health behaviors and mental health symptoms during Covid-19.The research also suggests that policy intervention as well as evidence-informed social supports are needed to promote healthful screen use and mental health in children and youth during the pandemic and beyond.Source: IANS