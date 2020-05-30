Remdesivir Has Potential to be Stockpiled by US :Global Data

Vaidya notes: "Once the donation peters out or if the drug gets standard approval, interviewed experts discussed how various private payers may also consider bulk buying schemes."Castañeda continues: "A bulk buying strategy could allow both the government and even private payers to take advantage of price discounts, which can be in the 2-10% range."Vaidya adds: "Some experts noted that there is also the chance that Gilead's manufacturing ability catches up with the demand, in which case stockpiling may not be necessary. Another scenario is that the government may be interested in shifting the onus of buying remdesivir to the private sector to help stimulate the economy. Nonetheless, the US government's stockpile plans will influence any potential for bulk buying strategies by the private sector."Under the FDA's EUA, remdesivir can be used to treat confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.Source: Medindia