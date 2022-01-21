About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Remdesivir for COVID-19 Downs the Need for Mechanical Ventilation

by Angela Mohan on January 21, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Font : A-A+

Remdesivir for COVID-19 Downs the Need for Mechanical Ventilation

Remdesivir decreased the need for mechanical ventilation in hospitalized patients.

In the CATCO trial that involved 52 Canadian hospitals, Canadian researchers studied the effect of remdesivir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 between August 14, 2020, and April 1, 2021.

Advertisement


There were 1282 patients included, with about half randomized to receive treatment with remdesivir and the rest to the control group receiving standard care.

Evidence has been mixed on the effect of remdesivir, a repurposed antiviral medication, in people with COVID-19.

The Canadian trial, led by researchers at the University of British Columbia and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, found that among patients not receiving mechanical ventilation at the start of the study, the need for mechanical ventilation arose for 8% of patients receiving remdesivir compared with 15% of those receiving standard of care.
Advertisement

In addition, patients treated with remdesivir could come off oxygen and ventilators sooner than those receiving standard care.

"The benefit of treatment was most apparent for preventing the need for mechanical ventilation, suggesting probably added value for patients with less severe disease to avoid progression during a hospital stay," writes Dr. Srinivas Murthy, University of British Columbia, with coauthors.

"This may have important implications for patients and health systems, particularly when ICU capacity, mechanical ventilation or oxygen are in limited supply."

The CATCO trial collected more detailed data than some other countries and engaged patients across a range of ethnicities, which is particularly important for applications in other countries and our multicultural society. The study is also the largest single-country trial of remdesivir reported to date.

These results add to the larger global trial around how remdesivir could be used in other countries.

"The findings of CATCO are also important and complementary to Solidarity as they help to address questions of generalizability of a large simple protocol carried out across a wide range of hospitals and health care systems from low-, middle- and high-income countries," the authors conclude.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Fewer Teeth in Older Adults Linked to Social Isolation
Clinical Score Guides PRRT for Neuroendocrine Tumors >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
Western Diet may Augment the Risk of Autoimmune Diseases
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Black Tea Protects against Blood Pressure and Heart Diseases
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
Green Mediterranean Diet may Help Repair Age-Related Brain Damages
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)