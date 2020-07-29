by Samhita Vitta on  July 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Remdesivir Authorized in Canada to Treat Severe COVID-19 Patients
Remdesivir drug authorized by Canada for treating severe COVID-19 patients who have pneumonia and need extra oxygen to help them breathe.

Remdesivir is the first drug that Canada has authorized for the treatment of COVID-19, according to a press release from Health Canada, Xinhua reported.

The drug, manufactured by Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc., is authorized for use in adults and adolescents with a body weight of at least 40 kg. The authorization includes a full six-week scientific review.


Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. did not seek authorization for an indication for use of remdesivir to treat children or pregnant women, Health Canada said.

Remdesivir is administered intravenously and will be used only in healthcare facilities where patients can be closely monitored.

As part of the conditional authorization, Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. will submit to Health Canada drug safety monitoring reports, including reports on all serious adverse drug reactions.

Health Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of remdesivir in Canada and will take prompt action should any safety concerns arise, according to the press release.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Remdesivir Has Potential to be Stockpiled by US :Global Data
Gilead's remdesivir has potential to be stockpiled by US federal government's National Strategic Stockpile for COVID-19, says Global Data.
READ MORE
Using Apps to Predict Coronavirus Might Be Inaccurate
Tracking symptoms of coronavirus through an app may not be a good predictor of the spread of the disease.
READ MORE
Study Shows How Remdesivir Can Save Lives In Nations With Lower Hospital Capacity
Anti-viral drug remdesivir's ability to shorten ICU stays could increase the number of patients treated in South Africa's ICUs by more than 50 per cent, said new study.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake