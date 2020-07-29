Remdesivir Authorized in Canada to Treat Severe COVID-19 Patients

Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. did not seek authorization for an indication for use of remdesivir to treat children or pregnant women, Health Canada said.Remdesivir is administered intravenously and will be used only in healthcare facilities where patients can be closely monitored.As part of the conditional authorization, Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. will submit to Health Canada drug safety monitoring reports, including reports on all serious adverse drug reactions.Health Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of remdesivir in Canada and will take prompt action should any safety concerns arise, according to the press release.Source: IANS