Relieving Stress Helps Relieve Allergies

When the team added CRH to a nasal polyp organ culture, they saw a significant increase in the number of mast cells, a stimulation both of MC degranulation and proliferation, and an increase of stem cell factor (SCF) expression, a growth factor of mast cells, in human nasal mucosa- the skin of the nasal cavity.In exploring possible therapeutic angles, "we saw the effect of CRH on mast cells blocked by CRHR1 gene knockdown, CRHR1 inhibitors, or an addition of SCF neutralizing antibodies," states Dr. Yamanaka-Takaichi.In vivo, the team found an increase in the number of mast cells and degranulation in the nasal mucosa of mouse models of restraint stress, which was inhibited by the administration of CRHR1 inhibitor, antalarmin."In addition to understanding the effects stress has on our allergies, we have also found promising therapeutic potential in candidates like antalarmin," adds Dr. Yamanaka-Takaichi, "And this is wonderful news for my patients."Source: Eurekalert