Need for insurance education among young adults with inflammatory bowel disease to overcome prescription access barriers.
Thirty five percent of young people who aged between 18-25 with Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are encountering significant healthcare and financial barricades in navigating medical insurance. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Survey Reveals More Than 1/3 of Young Adults with IBD Face Step Therapy Insurance Barriers
Go to source) The data was according to a recent national survey of 1,700 participants, conducted by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and published in Crohn s & Colitis 360.
The survey analyzed IBD patients from all age groups (young adults, older patients, and pediatric caregivers) to spot the unique gaps in healthcare access that specifically affect young fighters as they begin to manage their health journeys independently.
The findings indicate the urgent need for policy changes and proper insurance education to prevent multi-step approval protocols (step-therapy) in healthcare system.
Policy Reform is Essential for Young Adults Transitioning to Independent IBD CareThe goal of the survey was to assess the state of access to care for patients with IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and affects approximately 1 in 100 Americans.
The study was conducted as an online survey of IBD patients and their caregivers in the United States from February to June 2023.
“These numbers demonstrate a clear gap in support and guidance for young adults as they transition from pediatric care and begin managing their own health insurance,” said Laura Wingate, Chief Education, Support & Advocacy Officer at the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
Young IBD Patients are Taking Second Jobs to Afford Life-Altering Medications“The data show that not only are younger patients at greater risk of having to jump through insurance hoops to access essential medications, they also face substantial financial pressure—often working extra jobs just to afford care.”
18% of young adult patients took on extra jobs or increased work hours to cover healthcare or insurance costs for their IBD, a significantly higher rate than both adults (11%) and pediatric caregivers (11%).
The Foundation is calling on partners, advocates, and the broader healthcare community to help amplify these findings and promote equitable access to care for all age groups.
Reference:
- Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Survey Reveals More Than 1/3 of Young Adults with IBD Face Step Therapy Insurance Barriers - (https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/crohns-colitis-foundation-survey-reveals-more-1/3-of-young-adults-with-ibd-face-step-therapy)
