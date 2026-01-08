Relieving Financial Burden of Crohn’s Disease on Young Patients

Need for insurance education among young adults with inflammatory bowel disease to overcome prescription access barriers.

The data was according to a recent national survey of 1,700 participants, conducted by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. The survey analyzed IBD patients from all age groups to spot the unique gaps in healthcare access that specifically affect young fighters as they begin to manage their health journeys independently. The findings indicate the gaps in healthcare system. The goal of the survey was to assess the state of access to care for patients with IBD, which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and affects approximately 1 in 100 Americans. The study was conducted as an online survey of IBD patients and their caregivers in the United States from February to June 2023.

"The data show that not only are younger patients at greater risk of having to jump through insurance hoops to access essential medications, they also face substantial financial pressure—often working extra jobs just to afford care," said Laura Wingate, Chief Education, Support & Advocacy Officer at the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. This represents a significantly higher rate than both adults (11%) and pediatric caregivers (11%).

"The research highlights a critical gap," said the study's lead author, Ross Maltz, MD, pediatric gastroenterologist, Nationwide Children's Hospital. The Foundation is calling on partners, advocates, and the broader healthcare community to help amplify these findings.