medindia

Regulating Gut Bacteria Helps Curb Anxiety

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 22, 2019 at 1:00 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Anxiety symptoms might be alleviated by regulating gut bacteria using probiotic and non-probiotic food and supplements, suggests a review of studies published today in the journal General Psychiatry.
Regulating Gut Bacteria Helps Curb Anxiety
Regulating Gut Bacteria Helps Curb Anxiety

Anxiety symptoms are common in people with mental diseases and a variety of physical disorders, especially in disorders that are related to stress.

Previous studies have shown that as many as a third of people will be affected by anxiety symptoms during their lifetime.

Increasingly, research has indicated that gut microbiota - the trillions of microorganisms in the gut which perform important functions in the immune system and metabolism by providing essential inflammatory mediators, nutrients and vitamins - can help regulate brain function through something called the "gut-brain axis."

Therefore a team of researchers from the Shanghai Mental Health Center at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, set out to investigate if there was evidence to support improvement of anxiety symptoms by regulating intestinal microbiota.

They reviewed 21 studies that had looked at 1,503 people collectively. Of the 21 studies, 14 had chosen probiotics as interventions to regulate intestinal microbiota (IRIFs), and seven chose non-probiotic ways, such as adjusting daily diets. Probiotics are living organisms found naturally in some foods that are also known as "good" or "friendly" bacteria because they fight against harmful bacteria and prevent them from settling in the gut.

The researchers found that probiotic supplements in seven studies within their analysis contained only one kind of probiotic, two studies used a product that contained two kinds of probiotics, and the supplements used in the other five studies included at least three kinds. Overall, 11 of the 21 studies showed a positive effect on anxiety symptoms by regulating intestinal microbiota, meaning that more than half (52%) of the studies showed this approach to be effective, although some studies that had used this approach did not find it worked. Of the 14 studies that had used probiotics as the intervention, more than a third (36%) found them to be effective in reducing anxiety symptoms, while six of the remaining seven studies that had used non-probiotics as interventions found those to be effective - a 86% rate of effectiveness.

Some studies had used both the IRIF (interventions to regulate intestinal microbiota) approach and treatment as usual.

In the five studies that used treatment as usual and IRIF as interventions, only studies that had conducted non-probiotic ways got positive results, that showed a reduction in anxiety symptoms. Non-probiotic interventions were also more effective in the studies that used IRIF alone. In those studies only using IRIF, 80% were effective when using non-probiotic interventions, while only 45% were found to be effective when using probiotic ways.

The authors say one reason that non-probiotic interventions were significantly more effective than probiotic interventions was possible due to the fact that changing diet (a diverse energy source) could have more of an impact on gut bacteria growth than introducing specific types of bacteria in a probiotic supplement.

Also, because some studies had involved introducing different types of probiotics, these could have fought against each other to work effectively, and many of the intervention times used might have been too short to significantly increase the abundance of the imported bacteria. Most of the studies did not report serious adverse events, and only four studies reported mild adverse effects such as dry mouth and diarrhoea.

This is an observational study, and as such, cannot establish cause. Indeed, the authors acknowledge some limitations, such as differences in study design, subjects, interventions and measurements, making the data unsuitable for further analysis.

Nevertheless, they say the overall quality of the 21 studies included was high. The researchers conclude: "We find that more than half of the studies included showed it was positive to treat anxiety symptoms by regulation of intestinal microbiota.

"There are two kinds of interventions (probiotic and non-probiotic interventions) to regulate intestinal microbiota, and it should be highlighted that the non-probiotic interventions were more effective than the probiotic interventions. More studies are needed to clarify this conclusion since we still cannot run meta-analysis so far."

They also suggest that, in addition to the use of psychiatric drugs for treatment, "we can also consider regulating intestinal flora to alleviate anxiety symptoms."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation

Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Gut Microbes from Healthy Infants Prevent Food Allergy

When gut microbes from healthy human infants were transplanted into germ-free mice, the animals were protected from an allergic reaction when exposed to cow's milk.

Quiz on Anxiety Disorder

Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy ï¿½ sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety ...

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Shigellosis Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia MRSA - The Super Bug 

What's New on Medindia

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

First Ever Platelet Donor Helpline in India

Coconut Oil - How Healthy is it?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive