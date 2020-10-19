by Iswarya on  October 19, 2020 at 5:54 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Regular Social Engagement Keep Brain Regions Healthy in Older Adults
Older people who report higher levels of social engagement have more robust gray matter in regions of the brain relevant in dementia, reports a new study. It is the first to use a particularly sensitive type of brain imaging to handle such an evaluation. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Gerontology: Psychological Sciences.

The findings suggest that "prescribing" socialization could benefit elderly people in warding off dementia, much the way prescribing physical activity can help to prevent heart disease or diabetes.

"Our data were collected before the coronavirus pandemic, but I believe our findings are especially important right now since one-size-fits-all social isolation of all older adults could place them at risk for conditions such as dementia," stated lead author Cynthia Felix. "Older adults should know it is essential for their brain health that they still seek out a social engagement in safe and balanced ways during the pandemic."


Felix and her colleagues used data about social engagement from 293 community-dwelling participants from the Health, Aging, and Body Composition (Health ABC) study. These participants received a sensitive brain scan called Diffusion Tensor Imaging MRI that measured the cellular integrity of brain cells used for social engagement.

These participants gave detailed information about their social engagement and were scored using a tool Felix developed. High scores were awarded to people who did things like play go to movies; travel a long distance; board games; attend classes, lectures, or adult education events; participate in church or other community activities; get together with kids, friends, relatives, or neighbors at least once a week; volunteer or work; be married and live with others.

Felix and colleagues found that greater social engagement is linked to better microstructural integrity of brain gray matter in these older adults. Maintaining brain health is of significant importance. Once brain cells die, dementia typically follows.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE
Top 12 Ways to Reduce Risk of Dementia
Dementia can be prevented or delayed by modifying lifestyle. Twelve risk factors, if modified over a lifetime, can drastically reduce dementia risk by 40%.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)