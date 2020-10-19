Regular Social Engagement Keep Brain Regions Healthy in Older Adults

‘Regular social engagement is associated with a healthier brain microstructure in older adults. ’

Felix and her colleagues used data about social engagement from 293 community-dwelling participants from the Health, Aging, and Body Composition (Health ABC) study. These participants received a sensitive brain scan called Diffusion Tensor Imaging MRI that measured the cellular integrity of brain cells used for social engagement.These participants gave detailed information about their social engagement and were scored using a tool Felix developed. High scores were awarded to people who did things like play go to movies; travel a long distance; board games; attend classes, lectures, or adult education events; participate in church or other community activities; get together with kids, friends, relatives, or neighbors at least once a week; volunteer or work; be married and live with others.Felix and colleagues found that greater social engagement is linked to better microstructural integrity of brain gray matter in these older adults. Maintaining brain health is of significant importance. Once brain cells die, dementia typically follows.Source: Medindia