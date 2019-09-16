medindia

HPV Vaccine Refusal Rates High Among Adolescents, Says Study

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 16, 2019 at 4:11 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Many adolescents are not getting the vaccinated against HPV, in spite of it's proven efficacy in preventing cancer, according to a new study from the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the Anschutz Medical Campus. The study shows that physicians' delivery and communication approaches must improve to enhance vaccination completion rates.
HPV Vaccine Refusal Rates High Among Adolescents, Says Study
HPV Vaccine Refusal Rates High Among Adolescents, Says Study

Health care providers must also learn to deal with parents hesitant to get their children vaccinated with HPV vaccine.

Show Full Article


The study, published in Pediatrics, is the first to examine pediatricians and family physicians' delivery practices for the vaccine since the new 2-dose schedule came out for adolescents 11 or 12-years-old.

"A physician recommendation is one of the most important factors in vaccine acceptance by parents," said Allison Kempe, MD, MPH, lead author and professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. "However, we're seeing a lack of understanding from healthcare providers about the need for vaccination early in adolescence and high rates of refusal on the part of parents. The vaccine is underutilized, with less than half of American adolescents completing the vaccination. We need to maximize methods of introducing the vaccine that we know to be more effective, as well as the use of reminder and delivery methods at the practice in order to improve this rate."

Every year, HPV causes over 33,500 cases of cancer in women and men in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The earlier someone is vaccinated, the better the immune system responds. It also increases the chances of being vaccinated before having exposure to HPV strains," Kempe said. "If we can increase the rate of vaccination in early adolescence, then we can prevent cancers that develop in later years."

The study surveyed 588 pediatricians and family physicians and found that refusal rates from parents remain high, especially for 11 to 12-year-olds, the target population for vaccination.

But physicians who use a `presumptive style' approach have higher acceptance rates. Presumptive style means physicians introduce the HPV vaccine and recommend it in the same manner and as strongly as the other recommended adolescent vaccines for meningitis and Tdap.

For example, a doctor could say, "We've got three vaccines today: Tdap, HPV and Meningitis," rather than isolating HPV as an option that is not as important.

Still, the survey found some encouraging signs:

Despite a high refusal rate, pediatricians who strongly recommend the vaccine increased from 60% in 2013 to 85% in 2018 for 11 or 12-year-old females and from 52% to 83% for 11 to 12-year-old males. Some 89% of pediatricians and 79% of family pediatricians reported more adolescents under age 15 are completing the HPV series now that only 2 doses are recommended.

Along with improving physician communication styles, HPV delivery could also be optimized by increased use of standing orders and alert systems in the medical record to remind providers of the need for vaccination at the point of care.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Human Papillomavirus Infection

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Cervical Cancer

Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Cervical CancerUterine CancerAnal WartsVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedHuman Papillomavirus Infection

What's New on Medindia

Brain Tumor

Cancer Cells Influence Neighbor Cells Causing Metastasis

Body Mass Index (BMI)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive