Reducing Premature Birth: The Community Midwife Advantage

Women with continuous community midwife care show reduced preterm births, with strongest benefit in high-risk groups.

Continuous care from community-based midwives reduces risk of preterm birth by 45%



Women receivingexperience acompared to those receiving standard maternity care. This approach also leads to aamong women facing theand risk of adverse outcomes.(Researchers from King’s College London funded by the NIHR, published today in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, looked at data fromin South London. This is an area withThe researchers analysed data from, where a quarter of the women receivedand the others received standard care.In, the same team of midwives provides care to a woman throughout her pregnancy, birth, and the postnatal care. These midwives provided midwifery care across community and hospital settings, working in partnership with women and multidisciplinary teams. When complications arose, women were referred for obstetric care under standard guidelines while continuing to receive midwifery care from the team.In standard care models,share the responsibility for the organisation and delivery of care throughout the initial booking to the postnatal period provided in both hospital and/or community settings.The risk ofamong women from Black, Asian, and other ethnic minority backgrounds was significantly reduced from. Similarly, the risk is reduced for women in the most socially deprived areasResearchers also found that in thegroup, women had an increased rate of, weretheir antenatal appointments andto receive necessary referrals to mental health support.Dr Cristina Fernandez Turienzo, lead author from King’s College London, said, “Our study demonstrates the potential of locality-based interventions integrating community-based care and midwife continuity. This approachcompared to standard care and may helpfor high social risk groups.”In September 2022, NHS England announced that their plan to deliver Midwife Continuity of Carer nationally was on hold due to. Women are currently not able to choose which care pathways they are placed in, and CMBCOC model is currently only available in some NHS Trusts.Senior author Professor Jane Sandall, Professor of Social Science and Women's Health at King’s College London andMaternity and Perinatal Mental Health theme lead, said, “Our findings provide a potential solution to. Women get to know the small team of midwives, receive care close to home, and know that their midwives will coordinate with the wider health team when needed. One of the priorities in theis shifting care from hospital to community, and our findings are supportive of this plan.”This study utilised the, linking healthcare from various providers in South London, where CBMCOC is offered. The strength of this study is the availability ofand the diversity of the South London population, representing worldwide demographics.Dr Fernandez Turienzo added, “Future trials will be crucial, but need to be done carefully to include the women who are at a greater, who have also been historically underrepresented, in such trials.”Source-King's College London