Redefine the Causes of Early-Onset Dementia

Challenging the exclusive role of genetics, researchers uncover a spectrum of risk factors for young-onset dementia, providing a foundation for innovative prevention strategies, as per a study published in JAMA Neurology (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Risk Factors for Young-Onset Dementia in the UK Biobank
Go to source).
The large-scale study identified 15 risk factors similar to those for late-onset dementia. For the first time, they indicate that it may be possible to reduce the risk of young-onset dementia by targeting health and lifestyle factors.
The new research by the University of Exeter and Maastricht University followed more than 350,000 participants younger than 65 across the United Kingdom from the UK Biobank study.
The team evaluated a broad array of risk factors ranging from genetic predispositions to lifestyle and environmental influences.
The study revealed that lower formal education, lower socioeconomic status, genetic variation, lifestyle factors such as alcohol use disorder and social isolation, and health issues including vitamin D deficiency, depression, stroke, hearing impairment, and heart disease significantly elevate the risk of young-onset dementia.
New Discoveries in the Complex Landscape of Dementia RisksDr Stevie Hendriks, Researcher at Maastricht University, said: “Young-onset dementia has a severe impact because the people affected usually still have a job, children, and a busy life. The cause is often assumed to be genetic, but we don’t know exactly what the cause is for many people. This is why we also wanted to investigate other risk factors in this study.”
Sebastian Köhler, Professor of Neuroepidemiology at Maastricht University, said: “We already knew from research on people who develop dementia at an older age that there are a series of modifiable risk factors. In addition to physical factors, mental health also plays an important role, including avoiding chronic stress, loneliness, and depression. The fact that this is also evident in young-onset dementia came as a surprise to me, and it may offer opportunities to reduce risk in this group too.”
Dr Janice Ranson, Senior Research Fellow at the University of Exeter, said: “Our research breaks new ground in identifying that the risk of young-onset dementia can be reduced. We think this could herald a new era in interventions to reduce new cases of this condition.”
Dr Leah Mursaleen, Head of Clinical Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, which co-funded the study, said: “We’re witnessing a transformation in understanding of dementia risk and, potentially, how to reduce it on both an individual and societal level. In recent years, there’s been a growing consensus that dementia is linked to 12 specific modifiable risk factors such as smoking, blood pressure, and hearing loss. It’s now accepted that up to four in 10 dementia cases worldwide are linked to these factors.” “This pioneering study shines important and much-needed light on factors that can influence the risk of young-onset dementia. This starts to fill in an important gap in our knowledge. It will be important to build on these findings in broader studies.”
Reference:
- Risk Factors for Young-Onset Dementia in the UK Biobank - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2813439)
Source-Eurekalert