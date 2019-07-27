medindia

Red Wine Compound can Treat Depression, Anxiety

by Iswarya on  July 27, 2019 at 2:25 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Resveratrol, a compound present in red wine, could lead to new treatments for depression and anxiety, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neuropharmacology.
Red Wine Compound can Treat Depression, Anxiety
Red Wine Compound can Treat Depression, Anxiety

Like to unwind with a glass of red wine after a stressful day? Don't give alcohol all the credit.

Show Full Article


New research has revealed that the plant compound resveratrol, which is found in red wine, displays anti-stress effects by blocking the expression of an enzyme related to the control of stress in the brain, according to a University at Buffalo-led study.

The findings shed light on how resveratrol impacts neurological processes. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, depression and anxiety disorders affect 16 and 40 million people respectively in the United States.

"Resveratrol may be an effective alternative to drugs for treating patients suffering from depression and anxiety disorders," says Ying Xu, MD, Ph.D., co-lead author and research associate professor in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The study was led by Xiaoxing Yin, Ph.D., professor at Xuzhou Medical University in China.

Protection Against Extreme Stress

Resveratrol, which has been linked to a number of health benefits, is a compound found in the skin and seeds of grapes and berries. While research has identified resveratrol to have antidepressant effects, the compound's relationship to phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), an enzyme influenced by the stress hormone corticosterone, was unknown.

Corticosterone regulates the body's response to stress. Too much stress, however, can lead to excessive amounts of the hormone circulating in the brain and, ultimately, the development of depression or other mental disorders.

These unknown physiological relationships make drug therapy complex. Current antidepressants instead focus on serotonin or noradrenaline function in the brain, but only one-third of patients with depression enter full remission in response to these medications, says Xu.

In a study on mice, researchers revealed that PDE4, induced by excessive amounts of corticosterone, causes depression- and anxiety-like behavior.

The enzyme lowers cyclic adenosine monophosphate -- a messenger molecule that signals physiological changes such as cell division, change, migration, and death -- in the body, leading to physical alterations in the brain.

Resveratrol displayed neuroprotective effects against corticosterone by inhibiting the expression of PDE4. The research lays the groundwork for the use of the compound in novel antidepressants.

Although red wine contains resveratrol, the consumption of alcohol carries various health risks, including addiction.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials

Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine

Christmas is celebrated as a religious and cultural festival by billions of people around the world.

More News on:

Anti-ageing and Benefits of Red Wine Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine 

What's New on Medindia

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality

Vitamin D Supplementation can Slow Progression of Early Diabetes

Health Benefits of Yams
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive