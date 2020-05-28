Red Eye Medical Assessment During COVID-19 Outbreak

‘As Australians shy away from hospitals and medical centres due to the fear of COVID-19, health experts are advising patients to seek medical attention before routine health issues deteriorate into more serious complications.’

"For example, take conjunctivitis, the most common eye infection we see in Australia and an uncommon presentation of COVID-19 disease. While there might be a temptation to avoid treatment, if left untreated, there is a risk of impaired vision. Now is not the time to ignore medical attention for common eye problems."Patients can receive free treatment from eye specialists in an ongoing clinical trial throughout Australia testing a novel therapeutic to treat adenoviral conjunctivitis. The RUBY trial, funded by Okogen, provides free treatment for adenoviral conjunctivitis as well as patient compensation for time and travel.It is accepting adult patients who are in the early stages of adenoviral ocular infections to evaluate its viral conjunctivitis treatment. It is accepting adult patients who are in the early stages of adenoviral ocular infections to evaluate its viral conjunctivitis treatment. Enrolled patients receive free treatment and four consultation visits with a specialist, as well as compensation for their travel and time.Studies[1] indicated that conjunctivitis is an uncommon event with COVID-19. Conjunctival redness was present in a subset of patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, typically occurring in those with systemic symptoms.In response, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO) and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) have issued advice to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms present.Dr Brian M Strem, PhD, CEO of Okogen, a biotechnology company leading the development of novel ophthalmic anti-viral therapies, says even though viral conjunctivitis may seem like a minor irritant, it's always worth getting evaluated. "As only a small number of COVID-19 patients will show eye signs and symptoms, it's more likely patients with conjunctivitis symptoms are infected with adenovirus, not COVID-19. However, patients should seek appropriate medical attention in any case."Adenoviral conjunctivitis is a communicable disease and is the number one cause of eye infections globally. While bacterial conjunctivitis is typically treated with antibiotics, these drugs do not work in treating viral forms of the infection. Despite the high incidence of adenoviral conjunctivitis, there are no approved therapies for the disease, and it remains a significant unmet medical need throughout the world.Dr. Dominic Rillstone from Casey Superclinic in Berwick Victoria, a participating investigator in the RUBY trial, says that while fear of healthcare facilities has developed in response to COVID-19, it's also important to seek appropriate care. "It's natural to fear the spread of COVID-19 and we strive to take all necessary precautions. While some clinics have been closed due to COVID-19 or had their services diverted, sites like ours are pleased to be opening again, making it easier for people to seek medical attention."Source: Medindia