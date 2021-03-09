by Karishma Abhishek on  September 3, 2021 at 11:34 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Recovery Timeline of Concussion – Redefined!
Recovery timeline of concussion may be redefined to 28 days, as per a largest study ever conducted in college athletes - The Natural History of Sport-Related Concussion in Collegiate Athletes: Findings from the NCAA-DoD CARE Consortium, at the University Of Michigan, published in the journal Sports Medicine.

Earlier the recovery period of concussion was reported to be up to 14 days. However present study indicates that normal concussion recovery could take up to a month.


The present study was conducted on 34,709 male and female athletes from 30 colleges and universities. And more than 1,700 of the participants were concussed while participating in 22 sports.


Recovery Period and Concussion

"Normal return-to-play time was previously set at 14 days--meaning 50% of people recovered in that time. Our paper suggests that 28 days more fully encapsulates the recovery process. At that point, 85% of people have returned to play," says the study's lead researcher, Steve Broglio, director of the University of Michigan Concussion Center, and part of the CARE Consortium leadership team.

The athletes' returns to play (RTP) protocols are generally driven by their symptoms, and not rather the time. Hence the study states that the finding doesn't demand the universities to revise their return to play protocols; but rather reframe their expectations for return to play.

This would help evade disgracing concussed athletes who take longer than 14 days to recover. Moreover, the greater recovery period was noted mainly among those with initial post-injury symptom severity, practice/training-related injuries, and three or more prior concussions.

"Back when I started in concussion research 20 years ago, we'd manage these injuries with a light switch. We'd ask, 'Do you have symptoms?' and if the answer was no, the athlete was put back on the field. Gone are the days when concussed athletes are put back in the same day. Now, we can think of it as a dial, where we slowly progress people back into the sport. Once a player is asymptomatic, it can still take some time. We have to respect the injury and respect the recovery process," says, Broglio.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Link Between Dementia and Concussion Identified
Concussion was found to be linked to a heightened risk of Parkinson's disease and dementia. Concussion upsets the workings of the autonomic nervous system as well as blood flow to, and around, the brain.
READ MORE
Concussion Can Lead to Long-Term Sleep Problems
Post-concussion sleep problems can affect the normal functioning due to poor sleep quality, daytime drowsiness and fatigue. Successfully treating sleep problems, will help eliminate other ailments such as concentration difficulties, tiredness, ...
READ MORE
College Football Players Underestimate Concussion Risk
College football players were found to underestimate their risk of injury and concussion, revealed a new study.
READ MORE
Stress, Lack Of Sleep Can Lead To Symptoms Similar To Concussion
Concussion symptoms like fatigue or low energy and drowsiness can be seen in athletes and other people. These baseline symptoms can help predict recovery.
READ MORE
Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a concussion related brain disease in people suffering from repeated traumatic brain injuries.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy