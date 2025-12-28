Recovering from a Head Injury? Be Alert for Suicide Risk

What every family needs to know about the silent consequence of head injury: a heightened suicide risk.
Head injuries may spike the risk of suicide attempts by up to 21%, according to the study led by University of Birmingham researchers. Far from previous studies that focused only on athletes or military, this broad research found that traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) heighten the probability of suicidal crisis, especially in the crucial 12-month window after the injury.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The risk of suicide attempts after head injury: a matched UK population-based cohort study
Go to source)
The paper was published in the journal Neurology. The data shows the increased incidence of suicide attempt even among those with no prior mental health history.
Scientists demand for mental health policy reform and emotional wellness checks in patients with brain injuries. Families and caregivers should be attentive during the first-year post-injury regarding the psychological conditions of brain-trauma patients, preventing suicide risk.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Why the first 12 months matter most after a #head_injury? Even without prior mental health history, head trauma may drive the risk of attempting #suicide. We need urgent action and targeted #psychological_support for every brain-trauma patient. #mentalhealth #brain_trauma #psychology #suicide_prevention
Screening for Psychological Vulnerability to Suicide After TraumaThe population-based matched cohort study used nationally represented electronic primary healthcare records from more than 1.8 million adults, linked with Hospital Episode Statistics and Office for National Statistics data.
Researchers found that people with head injuries were 21% more likely to attempt suicide than those without, after analysing data across a 20-year period.
Professor Nicola Adderley, Professor of Epidemiology and Real-World Evidence at the University of Birmingham and a lead author of the study, said: “Our findings show that the impact of head injuries are not limited to just physical symptoms or repercussions.”
“They can have profound psychological consequences. Suicide risk assessments should be considered for anyone with a recent head injury, regardless of their mental health history, to improve and safeguard patient outcomes.”
Identifying the Post-Injury High-Risk PeriodIn the UK alone, nearly 6,000 deaths each year are attributed to suicide whilst the number of attempts is significantly higher. The study’s findings showed that the risk of suicide attempt was highest in the first 12 months following a head injury, suggesting a critical window for intervention.
While the risk declined over time, it remained elevated compared to those without head injuries. Researchers also found that social deprivation and a history of mental health conditions further amplified the risk.
While suicide attempts were more common among those with head injuries, the study did not find a significant increase in deaths by suicide after accounting for competing risks such as other causes of death; suggesting that head injuries may lead to more frequent non-fatal attempts.
Researchers are Calling for the Following Changes in Healthcare Settings
- Routine suicide risk screening in primary and secondary care settings for patients with head injuries
- Enhanced mental health support, particularly during the first 12 months post-injury; with public awareness campaigns to help families and caregivers recognise warning signs
- The development and testing of suicide risk assessment and prevention strategies for people with head injuries should be investigated, especially within the first 12 months post-head injury and irrespective of mental health history
Targeted Mental Health Support for Brain-Trauma Patients is EssentialProfessor G. Neil Thomas, Professor of Epidemiology and Research Methods and a lead author of the study, said: “These findings have implications for both clinical practice and health policy; highlighting the urgent need for targeted mental health and wellbeing support.
“The development and testing of robust suicide risk assessment and prevention strategies for people with head injuries should be further investigated; especially within the first 12 months post-head injury and irrespective of mental health history.”
Reference:
- The risk of suicide attempts after head injury: a matched UK population-based cohort study - (https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000214474)
Source-Eurekalert