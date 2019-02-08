Recommended Treatment for Common Pregnancy Liver Disorder, Not Effective

In a paper published inthe team of scientists carried out a trial (called PITCHES) at 33 hospital maternity units in England and Wales between December 2015 and September 2018. 605 pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) were recruited with half receiving ursodeoxycholic acid (known as 'urso'), the current drug used to treat the condition, and half a placebo. The researchers collected blood tests and samples, measured the women's level of itching and recorded birth information.The authors found that urso did not have an impact on pregnancy outcomes including preterm birth, neonatal unit admission and stillbirth. They also found that it did not show any meaningful improvement in itch for most women, nor did it reduce the woman's bile acid levels.Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) is a liver disorder affecting approximately 5,500 pregnancies annually in the UK. The condition causes build-up of bile acids in the blood, and symptoms include itching, often severe. An increase in bile acid is associated with increased risk of stillbirth, preterm birth, and neonatal unit admission.Before now, urso hasn't been tested in any large clinical trials to show whether it prevents premature birth and stillbirth.Lead author Professor Lucy Chappell, Department of Women & Children's Health at King's College London said: "."The research was funded by the Efficacy and Mechanism Evaluation (EME) Programme - a Medical Research Council (MRC) and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) partnership. It builds on an earlier study which identified a simple bile acid blood test that could tell risk of stillbirth.Jenny Chambers, CEO of ICP Support said: "."Scientists are now looking to identify other potential treatments for women with ICP. A clinical drug trial will be starting in early 2020 using rifampicin, an antibiotic that is also an effective treatment for itch outside pregnancy and improves removal of bile acids from the blood stream." added Professor Catherine Williamson, Department of Women & Children's Health at King's College London and co-investigator of the PITCHES trial.Source: Eurekalert