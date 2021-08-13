Recognizing COVID-19 Induced Lung Damage

COVID-19 is capable of causing acute lung failure, the disease is known to wreak havoc on both the lungs and other organs and organ systems.



One of the difficulties has been the fact that COVID-19 is caused by an errant and sometimes exaggerated immune response. Unfortunately, drug-based treatment options also remain limited.

‘The COVID-19 induced lung damage is not a direct result of viral propagation inside cells, but of the strong inflammatory response.’





Furthermore, it is virtually impossible to obtain lung tissue samples from patients with mild or moderate disease and pneumonia, as the harvesting procedure would place these patients at too great a risk. The analysis of tissues harvested from COVID-19 patients is possible even after their death.



Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Martin Witzenrath, Deputy Head of Charité's Department of Infectious Diseases and Respiratory Medicine, the researchers used available patient samples to obtain valuable information on both disease mechanisms and disease progression.



The researchers searched for a suitable model which might enable them to study compartments of the lungs not easily accessible in patients but necessary to study the early phase of the disease.



Hamster models have proven extremely useful, both as part of international research efforts into COVID-19 and research pertaining to SARS-CoV-1.This research is published in the journal Nature Communications.



"We wanted to know whether we could use these models to develop new treatment options and tried to replicate findings from patient samples. We were remarkably successful in this regard," says Prof. Witzenrath, the study's co-last author.



Researchers were primarily interested in the lung's endothelial cells, which line the pulmonary blood vessels and form a barrier there. In severe COVID-19 cases, this barrier becomes dysfunctional, a development which eventually results in lung failure.



Using hamster models, they were able to observe how certain cells involved in lung immunity, namely monocytes and monocyte-derived macrophages ingest the virus, and subsequently show a very pronounced response.



If their model is validated, the researchers hope to use it to help develop safe and effective treatments for patients with COVID-19.







In order to identify therapeutic targets, researchers need to gain a detailed understanding of the underlying mechanisms, both in terms of how they work and where in the body they occur.