Recent Outbreak of Typhoid in Singapore

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 19, 2019 at 12:30 PM Hospital News
Eighteen individuals developed symptoms of bacterial infection, and all these patients were admitted to hospitals, of which 14 have been discharged.
Authorities are investigating by arranging interviews with the affected people, to find a common root cause and also testing food and water samples from places where they consumed food.

Members of the household of these 18 people were asked to get typhoid test done and seek medical help if they develop similar symptoms. Doctors are asked to remain vigilant and report typhoid cases.

If the source of infection was an overseas import, Singaporeans are unaware of the risks and need to be educated.

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi, and the mode of transmission is through ingestion of food and water contaminated by feces or urine of patients or carriers. Foodstuffs that are raw or ready-to-eat could be contaminated, also, unpasteurized milk and milk products, seafood, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Typhoid cases who are also food handlers will not be allowed to cook until fully recovered.

Typically the symptoms are prolonged fever, accompanied by headache, weakness and fatigue, body aches, muscle aches, dry cough, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation, rashes which are common to other diseases and may be overlooked.

Prevention of Typhoid remains in hand hygiene, safe handling, cooking, and consumption of food.

To reduce chances of getting typhoid, people are asked to wash and peel raw fruits and vegetables, thoroughly cook food, avoiding unpasteurized milk and milk products, washing hands and utensils thoroughly before cooking food, using separate knives and boards for raw and cooked food.

