Recent News On Penicillin Allergy

The study was a review of more than 30,000 penicillin allergy tests conducted between 2001-2017. There were two criteria used to examine the tests - one with a 3x3 mm wheal (raised bump) and one using a 5x5 mm wheal. Using the criteria of a 3x3 mm wheel, there was a significant difference between men and women in terms of percentage of those with penicillin allergy."Our study suggests women have a higher rate of penicillin allergy than men," says allergist Miguel Park, MD, study co-author and ACAAI member. "Of the 329 people with a positive skin test, 298 (91 percent) were female, and 31 (9 percent) were male. Further studies will need to be done to verify these results, but getting tested for penicillin allergy is clearly worthwhile for those who have the diagnosis in their medical chart."Presentation Title: Female Sex as a Risk Factor of IgE Mediated Penicillin Drug Allergy Presenter: Miguel Park, MD