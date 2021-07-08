by Karishma Abhishek on  August 7, 2021 at 11:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Reasons for Seizures in Babies Revealed!
Researchers report that infantile spasms, a rare but serious seizure disorder in babies, appear to be the result of a molecular pathway gone awry.

In their study of a mouse model of the disorder, the researchers discovered that genetic mutations associated with the disease impair a pathway that is involved in building new synapses in the hippocampus, a brain region essential to learning and memory.

The findings, described in the journal EMBO Reports, also detail the use of a potential therapeutic intervention to address some of the developmental problems that are often associated with infantile spasms.


"We are trying to understand the reasons behind learning and memory disabilities in patients with infantile spasms," said Nien-Pei Tsai, a professor of molecular and integrative physiology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who led the study with U. of I. research scientist Kwan Young Lee. Tsai is a faculty member in the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the U. of I.

While infantile spasms often disappear by the age of 4 or 5, long-term developmental problems affecting memory and learning persist, Tsai said.

"The learning and memory deficits are long-lasting and the patients often require assistance at school," he said. "This tells us that the seizures and the learning defects are likely caused by different issues in the brain, but no one really knows how."

Previous research has found that infantile spasms are often associated with mutations in a gene known as Nedd4-2, which codes for a protein called a ligase that regulates the excitability of neurons, Tsai said.

"To study the role of this gene, we used mice in which Nedd4-2 is selectively removed from the brain as a model to mimic patients with impaired Nedd4-2," he said.

The researchers conducted behavioral and physiological experiments in mice with impaired Nedd4-2 ligase function and in mice with normal function. They also looked at how a lack of the ligase affected biochemical pathways in mouse neurons grown in cell culture.

They found that male mice lacking adequate Nedd4-2 ligase levels in the hippocampus were impaired in their ability to learn and remember. This disability was associated with problems in the structure of excitatory synapses, which carry electrical signals between neurons, in the hippocampus. The researchers focused on neurons in the hippocampus because this brain region plays a key role in converting short-term memory to long-term memory.

Their experiments showed that a lack of Nedd4-2 in the hippocampus disrupted a pathway that regulates the growth of filaments, called actin, that support the formation of cellular structures such as synapses. Cells lacking adequate levels of the ligase experienced the destruction of these filaments and had fewer excitatory synapses in the hippocampus.

"Synapses need structural support to sustain their functions and integrity," Tsai said. "Actin, which is one of the critical structural components in a cell, is made up of monomers that can attach to one another to form polymers. When the actin polymers are formed in synapses, the synapses become stronger. This process is critical for learning and memory."

When the team exposed mice lacking adequate Nedd4-2 levels to a drug compound that mimics the activity of the ligase in the brain, the mice appeared to regain some of their lost hippocampal-dependent memory. The same compound restored hippocampal excitatory neurons in cell culture, the researchers found.

"Because we showed that some of the learning and memory issues associated with infantile spasms can be improved by a synthetic peptide in animals, it means that one day we may be able to medically enhance learning and memory of patients who carry mutations in this Nedd4-2 gene," Tsai said.

The National Institutes of Health and the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation supported this research.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children
Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition
READ MORE
Absence Seizure
Absence seizure (petit mal epilepsy) involves sudden lapse in consciousness and staring blankly into space, the episodes lasting less than 15 seconds.
READ MORE
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy is a form of generalized seizure characterized by sudden jerky movements of both arms and shoulders, usually just after waking up.
READ MORE
Video-EEG Monitoring Test
Video-electroencephalography monitoring is a diagnostic technique that records the electrical activity of the brain during seizures for a prolonged period.
READ MORE
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.
READ MORE
Convulsions
A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.
READ MORE
DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder
DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal development of digits, and intellectual impairment. It is non-progressive and treatment is mainly supportive.
READ MORE
Epilepsy
Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
READ MORE
Neurocysticercosis
Neurocysticercosis or Cysticercosis of brain is the most common cause of epilepsy and the most common parasitic infection of the brain. Neurocysticercosis is more common in the developing countries.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

EpilepsyNeurocysticercosisConvulsionsAicardi-Goutieres SyndromeVideo-EEG Monitoring TestDOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic DisorderEpilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children