Reasons Behind Rising Trends in Cancer Deaths

Global disparities in cancer burden highlighted as the cancer deaths rose to 10 million worldwide in 2019 along with more than 23 million new cancer cases according to a study at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine, published in JAMA Oncology.



The total cancer deaths at the start of the decade in 2010 numbered 8.29 million worldwide and new cancer cases were at 18.7 million. However, by the end of the decade in 2019, there are an increase of 20.9% and 26.3% in cancer deaths and new cancer cases respectively.