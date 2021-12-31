About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Reasons Behind Rising Trends in Cancer Deaths

by Karishma Abhishek on December 31, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Reasons Behind Rising Trends in Cancer Deaths

Global disparities in cancer burden highlighted as the cancer deaths rose to 10 million worldwide in 2019 along with more than 23 million new cancer cases according to a study at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine, published in JAMA Oncology.

The total cancer deaths at the start of the decade in 2010 numbered 8.29 million worldwide and new cancer cases were at 18.7 million. However, by the end of the decade in 2019, there are an increase of 20.9% and 26.3% in cancer deaths and new cancer cases respectively.

The team estimated the cancer burden and trends globally for 204 countries and territories. It was found that cancer was second behind only cardiovascular diseases in the number of deaths, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and years of life lost (YLLs) in 2019.

Although the absolute burden of cancer increased in both deaths and new cases from 2010 to 2019, the global age-standardized mortality and incidence rates decreased by 5.9% and 1.1%, respectively.
"Ensuring that global progress against cancer burden is equitable is crucial. This will require efforts to reduce disparities in cancer prevention, treatment, and survival, and the incorporation of local needs and knowledge into tailored national cancer control plans," says Dr. Jonathan Kocarnik, lead author on the study and Research Scientist at IHME.

Source: Medindia
