Reason Behind Different Kinds of Pain in Osteoarthritis Discovered

The researchers reviewed pain experience data from the Multicenter Osteoarthritis Study in about 2,794 older adults with knee arthritis or at risk of knee arthritis.The researchers found that people who are more sensitized to pain were most likely to suffer from unpredictable and constant pain.The researchers also identified key neurobiological mechanisms that affect the pain experience. These mechanisms not only affect the severity of the pain but whether the pain is constant or intermittent and also whether the pain is unpredictable.Healthcare providers can begin to personalize pain management as the different mechanisms are understood.Personalized pain management would improve the 'one-size-fits-all' approach, where all patients are started with the same treatment and then shifted to other treatments if the first approach did not work.said Dr. Neogi.Source: Medindia