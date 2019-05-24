medindia

Reading with Toddlers can Reduce Harsh Parenting, Improve Child Behavior

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 24, 2019 at 11:06 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Parent-child reading can do more good than harm. A new study suggests that reading along with your little one can reduce harsh parenting and also improve child behavior.
Reading with Toddlers can Reduce Harsh Parenting, Improve Child Behavior
Reading with Toddlers can Reduce Harsh Parenting, Improve Child Behavior

People who regularly read with their toddlers are less likely to engage in harsh parenting, and the children are less likely to be hyperactive or disruptive, a Rutgers-led study finds.

Previous studies have shown that frequent shared reading prepares children for school by building language, literacy and emotional skills, but the study by Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School researchers may be the first to focus on how shared reading affects parenting.

The study, published along with a video abstract in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, suggests additional benefits from shared reading -- a stronger parent-child bond and less hyperactivity and attention problems in children.

"For parents, the simple routine of reading with your child on a daily basis provides not just academic but emotional benefits that can help bolster the child's success in school and beyond," said lead researcher Manuel Jimenez, an assistant professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School's department of pediatrics, and an attending developmental behavioral pediatrician at Children's Specialized Hospital.

"Our findings can be applied to programs that help parents and caregivers in underserved areas to develop positive parenting skills."

The study reviewed data on 2,165 mother-child pairs from 20 large U.S. cities in which the women were asked how often they read to their children at ages 1 and or 3. The mothers were re-interviewed two years later, about how often they engaged in physically and/or psychologically aggressive discipline and about their children's behavior. The study controlled for factors such as parental depression and financial hardship that can contribute to harsh parenting and children's disruptive behavior.

The results showed that frequent shared reading at age 1 was associated with less harsh parenting at age 3, and frequent shared reading at age 3 was associated with less harsh parenting at age 5. Mothers who read frequently with their children also reported fewer disruptive behaviors from their children, which may partially explain the reduction in harsh parenting behaviors.

The findings can strengthen programs that promote the academic, emotional, and socioeconomic wellbeing of children, the authors said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.

E-books are Ruining Children's Storytime

Storytime with e-books is not as helpful as traditional print books. A new study finds that parents and children talk and interact less with electronic books compared to print books.

Almost 70 Percent Indian Moms Use Smartphone for Parenting: Survey

Cell phones are a major advancement in technology. Nearly 70 percent of Indian moms use smartphone for parenting, reports a survey.

Let the Babble Begin: Babbles Make Your Babies Better Readers

Babies whose babbles are more complex are better readers, finds a new study.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

More News on:

Christianson Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Poor Diet Linked to Preventable Cancer Burden in the US

Health Benefits of Almond Oil

Poor Semen Quality in Young Men in Switzerland
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive