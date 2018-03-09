medindia
Rat Fever Claims Another Life in Flood-Hit Kerala

by Iswarya on  September 3, 2018 at 11:06 AM Indian Health News
A woman became the latest victim of rat fever in flood-hit Kerala. Death toll reaches 15 due to the leptospirosis outbreak even as K.K. Shailaja; Health Minister persuaded the public that there was no need to worry.
In the past two days, eight people have died due to the disease that transmits from animals to humans. The risk of contaminating the disease is high during flooding.

According to officials at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, the woman died on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, 40 cases of leptospirosis were reported in the state. Kozhikode reported 28 such cases and the rest were from Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Pathanamthitta.

Shailaja said there was no need to panic as the health department had taken all the necessary actions. "Every hospital is stocked with all the required medicines."

The Minister advised people in the flood-hit areas to take precautions and a course of doxycycline.

With Kozhikode reporting the maximum number of cases, a special isolation ward has been opened at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaving for medical treatment to the US, Industries Minister E.P.Jayarajan, the de facto number two in the government, told the media that elaborate arrangements had been made, and medicines would be given for free to all.

According to Kerala health officials, around two million people in the state would have come in contact with the flood waters, and hence all of them should take preventive care.

Source: IANS

